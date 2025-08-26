AI Agents in Report Studio Mark Major Milestone for TapInsights

TapClicks extends TapInsights as the most complete environment for data storytelling and decision-making, integrating new AI Agents into reports.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the availability of AI Agents in Report Studio, empowering users to embed AI-driven insights directly into their client-ready reports. With this release, the TapInsights suite of AI tools fully eliminates the need for time-consuming manual commentary when using TapClicks AI-enabled analysis, visualization and reporting functions.

Now, pre-defined AI Insights Agents and custom agents built with Build-Your-Own Agent are just a button-click away in Report Studio as well as TapClicks dashboards. Customers can blend ready-made intelligence with business-specific insights in every report they create. Coupled with SmartEmail, this new capability enables marketing teams to move far beyond the numbers and automate actionable intelligence at scale. AI Operator Agents round out the package, enabling users to quickly create complex data transformations, blended data channels and SmartConnector custom APIs.

Together, these innovations make TapClicks the leading provider of built-in, automated insights, analysis and reporting in the marketing intelligence segment.

“This launch continues our quest to transform marketing reporting,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “Marketers don’t need static reports, they need answers. With AI Agents in Report Studio, they can quickly see what matters, understand why it matters, and make smarter decisions without wasted time or effort.”

Key benefits of AI Agents in TapInsights include:

● Instant insights — highlight top or bottom performers and discover areas for improvement automatically.

● Contextual analysis — add explanations and recommendations, embedded directly with the data.

● Scalable reporting — deliver AI-enhanced reports for any stakeholder, campaign, client or enterprise dataset.

AI Agents in Report Studio are available immediately to all TapClicks customers using the TapInsights suite of AI-powered insights tools.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

