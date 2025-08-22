Dr. Carl Louis Young, PhD, launches It Takes a Nation of Millions to Fight the Power, a historical novel on the drug war

Dr. Carl Louis Young, PhD, delivers a powerful debut blending history, resilience, & activism with the story of one family’s fight against systemic injustice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, educator, and community leader Dr. Carl Louis Young, PhD, unveils his debut novel, It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power: Dismantling The War on Drugs, Vol. 1, a timely work of historical fiction that examines the intergenerational toll of punitive drug policies on Black and marginalized communities in America. Through a deeply personal narrative, the book illuminates the human cost of systemic racism while offering a story of resilience, hope, and the enduring fight for justice.

At the heart of the novel is Tanisha Monette, a biracial woman grappling with the legacy of her parents’ love, pain, and resistance. Her father, Reggie, was devastated by the war on drugs, enduring policies that tore families apart and criminalized entire communities. Her mother, Nik, a relentless public defender, dedicated her life to clearing his name and exposing the injustices embedded within the legal system. Inspired by their struggles, Tanisha carries their torch forward, founding her nonprofit Justice Now and emerging as a leader in the fight to dismantle systemic oppression.

Dr. Young was inspired to write the novel out of a conviction that the war on drugs has not ended—it has merely rebranded and expanded, with its devastating effects now reaching far beyond America. By weaving fact and fiction, he seeks to not only tell a story but to spark dialogue, awareness, and activism among readers.

Aimed at both teens and adults, It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power is designed to engage a wide audience—from young people seeking historical context for today’s racial justice movements to adults looking for deeper understanding of the policies that continue to shape American life.

About the Author

Dr. Carl Louis Young, PhD, is the founder of Increasing Life Chances 4 You and brings over 17 years of experience in Minnesota’s mental health sector to his work. With advanced degrees in sociology, corrections, political science, and behavioral health, Dr. Young is recognized for his expertise in trauma, substance abuse, and culturally responsive care.

Alongside his organizational leadership, Dr. Young also works as a school-based mental health therapist for the Wilder Foundation’s Kofi Program at Hidden River Middle School, where he provides culturally responsive mental health services to African-American young men and women. In addition, he serves as a team member therapist with LifeStance Health, offering care to the broader Twin Cities community.

A proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Dr. Young is a sought-after speaker whose voice has been featured on KMOJ and Minnesota Public Radio. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is a dedicated father, grandfather, and mentor, committed to amplifying the voices of the marginalized and empowering the next generation.

It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power: Dismantling The War on Drugs, Vol. 1 is now available. Readers can purchase it directly on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/TAKES-NATION-MILLIONS-FIGHT-POWER/dp/B0DWNB6SH2

