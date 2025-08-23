New Beginnings: Spiritual Coach Werner Announces the Launch of His Platform AuraCliq

Spiritual Coach Werner launches AuraCliq, a sanctuary for growth, clarity, and purposeful new beginnings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuraCliq, the new-age guidance platform founded by renowned spiritual coach Werner, officially launched recently. It marked a major awaited expansion of his personalized services to individuals around the world. The announcement was made during a local media event, where Werner revealed his mission for this self-run platform dedicated to providing clarity and direction in people's lives.The news comes as a timely response to the growing demand for spiritual support amid the complexities of modern life. He has become a respected figure among clients from all walks of life, helping them navigate everything from personal dilemmas to professional challenges. From the streets of Dubai, Tokyo, to all the way to New York, Werner's work has traveled through and through. His portfolio is a reflection of his expertise in many areas. He has helped bring transparency, comfort, and closure to people in search of finding a way through life, stuck in making a life-changing decision, or simply needing a better understanding of some other person in their life. His practice is a blend of traditional, tried and tested ways coupled with modern psychic techniques. Today, he has grown a family of clients that includes the big names of the entertainment industry, multinational conglomerates, and other notable personalities.The launch of AuraCliq represents a much-needed opportunity for people and Werner to connect easily. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and inclusive, offering services ranging from one-on-one advisory conversations to energy and spiritual readings. Users can choose from these options or create customized sessions tailored to their specific needs, empowering them to take control of their spiritual journeys. At AuraCliq, the people are first and foremost.Werner’s path to becoming a spiritual leader has been anything but linear. Born into a gifted family, his journey began early, influenced by his grandmother and mother, both skilled in intuitive practices. Despite the taboos surrounding their capabilities, they persevered, passing their skills down to Werner. As a child, he experienced distinctive insights and phenomena, which culminated in a gradual transition into his current role, strengthened by encouragement from friends and family. After having his fair share of being in the entertainment industry, he decided that destiny had other plans for him.At first, Werner started low-key after being urged to put his skill and talent to use. He would take in special requests, assist over a call, take video call appointments, and discuss matters over a voice note. That alone showed noticeable results in the lives of people who returned, reporting to him the positive changes that had taken place in his mentorship. When he finally realized that his talent was what was more needed, especially during the tumultuous times of today, where people are showing increasing signs of mental and physical turmoil, the idea of having a platform was born. And eventually, today, the vision of AuraCliq has become a reality.AuraCliq will operate as a digital sanctuary for people seeking clarity in love, career, identity, or alignment. Distinct from conventional self-help platforms, Werner's approach delves deeper, providing profound insights and support.“The launch of AuraCliq is a career milestone, for sure. But that's the professional aspect of it. For those of us dedicated to this work, it's about the real impact we can make in people's lives. I don’t make overpromises, build a utopian world or create fake scenarios for those in need of help. I evaluate, figure the signs out and advise accordingly. I bring objectivity on board which often takes the back seat in emotional situations, the cases of which I have dealt most.”— Werner, Founder, AuraCliq.Werner, during the press talk at the launch, alluded to a case he described as a lifetime experience, referencing his involvement in exposing an individual who bore a striking resemblance to the infamous rich conman depicted in the documentary The Tinder Swindler. He explained that his work surrounds helping people through every phase of life. He emphasized the deep impact of cases where individuals manipulate others not only for financial gain but also leave them emotionally, psychologically, and physically devastated. This particular case stood out in his memory as one he would never forget.Despite having handled many big cases, he refrains from discussing the specifics of these situations publicly, prioritizing the privacy of those affected. This commitment to ethical practices serves as a cornerstone of AuraCliq's operations, ensuring the highest level of integrity in every case it undertakes.For more details and information, please visit Auracliq.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.