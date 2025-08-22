Shanghai Summer 2025: Innovative Products Power the International Consumption Season

Shanghai Summer Global Ambassador

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer in Shanghai is more than just a passing season — it has become a global consumption festival. As the “ Shanghai Summer ” International Consumption Season gains momentum, its impact on inbound tourism and spending is already evident. During the inaugural edition, international visitor arrivals rose by 42.2% year-on-year, while foreign card spending grew by 68.2%. From January to June this year, Shanghai welcomed 4.25 million inbound visitors, an increase of 38.5%; duty-free sales rose 85%, with “instant tax refund” purchases soaring 28-fold. These remarkable figures confirm Shanghai’s status as China’s first stop for inbound tourism and highlight the importance of creating internationally friendly products and services for overseas visitors.Seamless Journeys: From Flight to CityEvery journey begins in the air. China Eastern Airlines has launched one million discounted tickets, 100,000 Shanghai Pass cards, and complimentary half-day layover tours from Pudong Airport, ensuring surprises start at arrival. Digital tools such as the EasyGo inbound app integrate customs clearance, payments, navigation, and multilingual services, while Amap’s multilingual navigation guides visitors with tailored routes. From airport to city center, every step feels seamless.Smart Payments: Convenience in Everyday LifeUnionPay, together with 12 commercial banks, has released the “Shanghai Summer” themed card, offering instant citywide discounts. Meanwhile, Visa has created the “Shanghai Summer Visa-Friendly Demonstration Zone,” connecting eight international travel routes with innovative payment options and perks. SPD Bank further enriches the experience with its “service package, product package, and benefits package,” covering daily scenarios from dining and lodging to shopping and entertainment.Stays with Meaning: Turning Rest into a HighlightMarriott Bonvoy, in partnership with over 60 hotels across Shanghai, has launched three exclusive summer privileges. During the campaign, overseas Marriott Bonvoy members booking through the official app or website can enjoy RMB 200 off when spending RMB 1,500 with UnionPay credit cards, plus 1,000 bonus points for two-night stays. Every stay becomes not only comfortable but memorable.Flavor Map: Discovering the Taste of ShanghaiDazhong Dianping’s Must-Eat List launches the “Summer Dining Plan,” presenting top restaurants across four major districts in Chinese, English, and Korean. With curated recommendations and handy dining phrases, international visitors can savor authentic Shanghainese flavors with ease.Free Exploration: Opening the City with EaseThe Shanghai Pass covers transport, attractions, and shopping discounts in one card, enabling all-in-one access across the city. DiDi’s English-language app supports multiple payment methods and 24/7 English customer service, while Amap’s English version offers full navigation and lifestyle recommendations, helping visitors explore Shanghai with confidence.Cultural Encounters: Stories Beyond TasteJin Jiang International introduces the bilingual “Taste Shanghai Passport,” linking over 20 landmark hotels with signature dining and collectible tear-off coupons. Guests enjoy hidden menus and special offers while immersing themselves in a narrative that blends gastronomy with cultural memory.Experiences that Tell StoriesFrom airlines to accommodation, from payments to gastronomy, from transport to cultural immersion, Shanghai is reshaping consumer engagement through innovative products and services. “Shanghai Summer” is not only about transactions, but about experiences, discovery, and belonging — ensuring that every visitor leaves with a summer memory uniquely their own.

