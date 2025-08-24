Well Groomed Franchise System Announces Landmark Partnership with Salon 30 to Open 30 Embedded Salons Nationwide

Franchisees at Well Groomed salons are backed with training, technology, and support, ensuring every grooming experience is safe, consistent, and profitable Another Well Groomed grand opening! Our franchisees and employees came together to cut the ribbon and welcome pets and families into our newest location.

Innovative collaboration shortens franchise timelines from years to months, helping existing owners scale with confidence.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Groomed Franchise System (WGFS), the nation’s most advanced pet wellness and grooming franchise, has partnered with Salon 30, LLC to introduce a new, accelerated pathway for franchise growth. The initiative directly addresses the three biggest hurdles facing franchisees: real estate, funding, and customer access.

Through WGFS’s agreement with a major national pet retailer, locations are pre-determined, rents are lower, and franchisees benefit from tenant improvement allowances and reduced rent during the early growth phase. In some cases, salons already have grooming operations in place, allowing new owners to step in and grow immediately.

Salon 30, LLC provides an innovative financing solution by buying into select locations, offering franchisees fast, easy-to-qualify funding that is secured against each salon, along with operational support when needed.

Finally, embedded salons deliver a built-in customer base, with thousands of pet-owning shoppers visiting these retail environments every month. This provides an opportunity for immediate customer acquisition at much lower marketing costs from day one.

“Our philosophy has always been that support must go beyond words,” said Michael Hill, CEO of Well Groomed Franchise System. “We deliver proactive solutions before challenges become barriers, and we show up when our franchisees need us most. By solving real estate, funding, and customer access, we are creating the strongest possible foundation for franchisee success. That is our commitment and the standard we hold ourselves to every day.”

With this three-part solution, WGFS reinforces its position as the most advanced and supportive franchise system in the pet care industry, ensuring that ownership is both achievable and sustainable for ambitious entrepreneurs.

About Well Groomed Franchise System

Well Groomed Franchise System (WGFS) is redefining the pet grooming industry through innovation, wellness-driven services, and advanced technology. Each independently owned and operated salon is designed to elevate the grooming experience while prioritizing pet wellness and customer satisfaction. With locations expanding nationwide, WGFS is committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and systems they need to succeed in one of the fastest-growing segments of the pet care industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

