StudioWILS Launches Free Website ROI Calculator and 20-Minute SEO Check for German SMEs

StudioWILS Website ROI Calculator – SEO tool for SMEs in Germany.

StudioWILS releases a free ROI Calculator and a 20-minute SEO Baseline Check to help German SMEs estimate break-even, model ROI and much more

Teams make better decisions when they can see impact in minutes. Our ROI calculator and 20-minute SEO check turn vague website debates into clear, measurable priorities.” — Niklas Wils, Founder, StudioWILS

BRAUNSCHWEIG, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudioWILS, a web and SEO studio based in Braunschweig, today released a free Website ROI Calculator alongside a 20-minute SEO Baseline Check designed for small and midsize businesses (SMEs). The calculator models how traffic, conversion and deal values translate into monthly leads, orders, revenue, profit, break-even and total ROI, helping marketing and finance teams align on website investments.The browser-based tool lets users adjust traffic, visitor-to-lead rate, lead qualification, close rate, average order value, margin, customer lifetime multiplier, one-off build cost and monthly operating cost. Results update instantly and can be shared via a one-click link for internal review. According to StudioWILS, the calculator runs client-side and does not store inputs on a server.“Many sites underperform because decisions are made without a simple, shared model,” said Niklas Wils, founder of StudioWILS. “Our calculator shows in minutes how small lifts in conversion or speed affect time-to-break-even, while our quick SEO check pinpoints the first, highest-impact fixes.”Alongside the calculator, the SEO Baseline Check (20 minutes) provides a compact, prioritized action list covering:• Technical SEO & Indexability (robots, sitemaps, canonical/redirect hygiene)• Core Web Vitals (LCP/CLS/INP) and image delivery• Information Architecture & Internal Linking (from service pages and blog)• Schema.org, SERP snippets & local signals for service areas• Measurement clarity (clean GA4/consent setup for reliable KPIs)Typical use cases include owner-run B2B services, local firms and ecommerce teams that want a numbers-first conversation about site performance and roadmap trade-offs.Key features• ROI model built for SMEs: links funnel steps to finance metrics (CAPEX/OPEX)• Privacy-first: calculations in the browser; share link uses URL hash parameters• Actionable output: break-even in months and ROI % for a chosen period• Prioritized SEO to-dos: effort/impact ranking for week-one progressTry the tool: Website ROI Calculator — https://studio-wils.de/website-roi-berechnen/ Book a check: 20-minute SEO Baseline — https://studio-wils.de/appointments/ About StudioWILSStudioWILS is a web & SEO studio from Braunschweig, Germany. The team designs and builds fast, accessible WordPress and headless frontends and delivers measurable SEO for B2B. StudioWILS emphasizes clean code, Core Web Vitals, and pragmatic content structures that convert. Learn more: https://studio-wils.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.