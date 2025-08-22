Precautionary water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side areas impacted by Hurricane Erin in Dare County along Cape Hatteras National Seashore

State recreational water quality officials today issued a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming in ocean waters in and between the Villages of Rodanthe and Buxton along Highway 12 on Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The advisory is due to public health risks resulting from exposed septic drain fields and pumping of ocean over wash to the ocean surf. Hurricane Erin caused extensive erosion and storm surge in this area.

Wastewater discharges increase the risk that contamination is present in the ocean and nearby tidal pools. Adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas, and the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters.

The risk of exposure from wastewater system failures is temporary and should be resolved once the septic tank is emptied and the system is no longer being utilized. The state is working with the National Park Service and Dare County officials to determine when the risk of exposure is no longer a concern.

The ocean water pumped from the Hwy 12 can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems.

State officials are monitoring the situation and will lift the advisory when bacteriological test results come back within state and federal standards and 24 hours after pumping has ceased when the risk of exposure is no longer a concern.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s X feed.



