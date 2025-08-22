Gina Cano Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Unapologetic Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Cano, founder of Gina Cano, LLC and UnapologeticTech™, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, heritage, and progress have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Cano explores the importance of focusing on progress over perfection, and breaks down how storytelling, mentoring, and digital empowerment can drive lasting change.“We’re looking for progress, not perfection,” said Cano.Gina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/gina-cano

