Ensemble Consultancy Ranks No. 850 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 497% Percent, This Marks Ensemble Consultancy’s 1st Time on the List

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that Ensemble Consultancy is No. 850 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ensemble ranked No. 28 for Government Services, No. 21 in the State of Maryland, and No. 42 in Washington, D.C.The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Being recognized within the top 20% of fastest growing companies by Inc. 5000 is a testament to our high-performing team and the workforce ecosystem that we began building on day one. We’ve managed to consistently generate growth above industry average by thinking and executing a bit outside the box,” says Michael Contreras, President of Ensemble.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Ensemble is an advanced technology company specializing in IT modernization for the public and aerospace sectors. Trusted by blue-chip federal agencies like NASA, Ensemble holds an 8(a) certification from the Small Business Administration. The company orchestrates a flexible workforce ecosystem to build cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enhance mission outcomes.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

