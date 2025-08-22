EGLE takes part in wild rice camp

Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and staffers from the department attended a Wild Rice (manoomin) Camp co-hosted by the Wildlife Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with staff and teachers from and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC), and additional tribal community’s members serving as featured Instructors.

