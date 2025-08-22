Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market to Reach $86.92 Billion by 2029 with 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market?

The market size for oral antidiabetic medication has seen powerful growth in the past few years. The value is projected to rise from $62.25 billion in 2024 to $66.73 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The past growth can be credited to the heightened occurrence of diabetes, better knowledge about managing the disease, an increase in the elderly population, expanded accessibility of advanced oral antidiabetic drugs, and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

The market size for oral antidiabetic drugs is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching $86.92 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The escalation for the projected period is tied to factors like the increasing utilization of new oral antidiabetic therapies, significant investments in diabetes research and development, growing demand for affordable diabetes management solutions, increasing instances of type 2 diabetes worldwide, and a heightened emphasis on personalized medicine for diabetes treatment. Anticipated trends for the forecast period consist of the progression in drug delivery technologies, pioneering efforts in composite therapies, adoption of digital health instruments for diabetes regulation, fabrication of safer and more competent oral antidiabetic drugs, and advancements in tailored treatment methodologies.

Download a free sample of the oral antidiabetic drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25854&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market?

The growth of the oral antidiabetic drugs market is expected to be driven by the escalating incidence of type 2 diabetes. This chronic condition is characterized by the body's inability to produce sufficient insulin or its resistance to insulin, which is necessary to maintain normal glucose levels. The surge in type 2 diabetes can be attributed to growing obesity rates, since excess body fat can lead to insulin resistance and disruption in glucose regulation. Oral antidiabetic medications aid in managing type 2 diabetes by boosting insulin sensitivity, increasing insulin secretion, or decreasing glucose production and absorption, thereby ensuring optimal blood sugar levels. For example, in March 2025, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a government agency from the UK, revealed that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes among adults aged 17+ in England had increased to 7.0%, a rise from 6.8% in March 2023. Therefore, the escalating incidence of type 2 diabetes is fueling the growth of the oral antidiabetic drugs market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market?

Major players in the Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• Abbott Laboratories

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market?

Leading businesses in the oral antidiabetic drugs sector are concentrating on clinical trials to pioneer safer and more effective treatments, broaden their range of products, and secure regulatory authorization for novel therapies. Clinical trials are regulated studies conducted on humans to investigate the safety, efficacy, and potential side effects of new medical treatments, drugs, or procedures. For example, Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical firm, launched Orforglipron in April 2025, following its successful stage 3 trial. This daily oral GLP-1 receptor agonist is designed to simplify diabetes management. It seeks to match the efficacy and safety of injectable options while improving patient compliance. During clinical trials, orforglipron reduced HbA1c (a measure of blood glucose control) by between 1.3% and 1.6% on various doses over a period of 40 weeks.

How Is The Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market Segmented?

The oral antidiabetic drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Biguanides, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors, Sodium Glucose Transport Protein -2 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Thiazolidinediones, Megalitinides, Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Sublingual, Buccal

3) By Therapeutic Area: Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Channels

5) By End User: Hospitals, Pharmact Store, Drug Store, Diabetes Treatment Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Biguanides: Metformin Hydrochloride, Metformin Extended Release, Combination Products

2) By Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, Alogliptin, Vildagliptin

3) By Sodium Glucose Transport Protein-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors: Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin

4) By Sulfonylureas: Glipizide, Glyburide, Glimepiride, Chlorpropamide, Tolbutamide

5) By Thiazolidinediones: Pioglitazone, Rosiglitazone

6) By Meglitinides: Repaglinide, Nateglinide

7) By Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors: Acarbose, Miglitol, Voglibose

8) By Other Drug Classes: Bromocriptine, Colesevelam

View the full oral antidiabetic drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-antidiabetic-drugs-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for oral antidiabetic drugs. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the oral antidiabetic drugs market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Antidiabetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidiabetics-global-market-report

Antidiabetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidiabetics-global-market-report

Non Insulin Therapies For Diabetes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-insulin-therapies-for-diabetes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.