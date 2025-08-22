Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market to Reach $171.017387672047 Billion at a Steady 9.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Novel Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of novel drug delivery systems has seen significant expansion in the recent past. Projected to grow from a valuation of $106.95 billion in 2024 to a whopping $117.66 billion in just a year – 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%, it underscores a rapid growth arc. The remarkable historical growth period is linked to a rise in chronic illnesses, an expanding aged population, escalated demand for less invasive treatment methods, increased patient knowledge on drug efficiency and safety protocols, and a developing worldwide healthcare infrastructure.

Expectations are high for a significant expansion of the novel drug delivery systems market in the upcoming years, with projections of an increase to $171.02 billion in 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This expected growth during the forecast period is primarily due to the worldwide emphasis on readiness for pandemics, escalated demand for swift and localized medication delivery, growing cognizance of antimicrobial stewardship, execution of strict environmental and packaging rules supporting controlled delivery formats, and a rise in public-private collaborations in pharmaceutical advancement. Key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass the assimilation of nanocarriers and nanoemulsions, the creation of biodegradable and stimuli-responsive substances, the amplified employment of 3D printing for personalized dosage forms, progress in transdermal and microneedle mechanisms, and the uptake of artificial intelligence in formulation design.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market?

The increase in neurological disorder cases is likely to fuel the expansion of the novel drug delivery systems market. Neurological disorders, such as stroke, are medical conditions marked by the abrupt extinction of neurological function due to a disruption in the brain's blood supply. This disruption can be caused either by obstruction (ischemic stroke) or a rupture of a blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke), resulting in brain tissue damage and potential long-lasting cognitive, sensory, or motor impairments. The surge in neurological disorder cases is largely attributed to aspects such as aging populations, a raised occurrence of lifestyle-related ailments like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, and an increased exposure to chronic stress and environmental risk factors. Novel drug delivery systems are beneficial in handling neurological disorders as they facilitate targeted and regulated delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier. For example, as per the National Health Service (NHS) England, a healthcare system based in the UK, there was an increase in stroke admissions in England, reaching 111,137 cases in the fiscal year 2023/24. The age group of 50–59 noted the highest increase, at 12,533 cases. Therefore, the rise in neurological disorder cases is propelling the advancement of the novel drug delivery systems market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market?

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi SA

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Novel Drug Delivery Systems Industry?

Leading firms in the novel drug delivery systems market are concentrating on creating unique solutions like oral thin films, aiming to improve patient compliance and therapeutic effectiveness. An oral thin film is a type of drug delivery system that delivers medication directly into the bloodstream via the mucosal membrane by using a rapidly dissolving film strip in the oral cavity. For instance, CD Formulation, a US-based company specializing in pharmaceutical formulation, introduced Oral Thin Film Technology in February 2024. This product, by circumventing both the gastrointestinal and liver metabolism, enables quicker absorption of the drug, proving particularly appropriate for patients dealing with difficulty in swallowing. Furthermore, it offers precise dosage and accelerates the onset of action, thereby increasing the accuracy and convenience of treatments across a variety of therapeutic uses.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market

The novel drug delivery systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Formulation Type: Liposomes, Nanoparticles, Microspheres, Hydrogels, Dendrimers

2) By Mode Of Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS): Targeted Drug Delivery Systems, Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Modulated Drug Delivery Systems

3) By Route: Oral Drug Delivery Systems, Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems, Other Routes

4) By Therapeutic Area: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases

5) By End-User: Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Research Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Liposomes: PEGylated Liposomes, Cationic Liposomes, Stealth Liposomes, Immunoliposomes

2) By Nanoparticles: Polymeric Nanoparticles, Lipid Nanoparticles, Metallic Nanoparticles, Nanocrystals

3) By Microspheres: Biodegradable Microspheres, Magnetic Microspheres, Radioactive Microspheres, Mucoadhesive Microspheres

4) By Hydrogels: Thermosensitive Hydrogels, Ph-Responsive Hydrogels, Injectable Hydrogels, Smart Hydrogels

5) By Dendrimers: PAMAM Dendrimers, PPI Dendrimers, Pegylated Dendrimers, Hybrid Dendrimers

View the full novel drug delivery systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/novel-drug-delivery-systems-global-market-report

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Regional Insights

The Novel Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the top region for the year 2024 while anticipating Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth. The report encompasses diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

