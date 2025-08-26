Codiant to Showcase Next-Gen AI Solutions at GITEX Global 2025

Meet us in Dubai at GITEX Global 2025 Meet Our Team of Experts at GITEX 2025

Codiant to showcase AI-powered, industry-tested solutions at GITEX 2025—live demos, custom pathways & strategy sessions to drive real business impact.

At GITEX 2025, we’re bringing AI out of the lab and into the boardroom with industry-tested solutions that deliver measurable business impact.” — Vikrant Jain, CEO, Codiant Software Technologies

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GITEX GLOBAL 2025 the world’s largest and most influential technology and startup gathering, is set to once again redefine the global technology stage, uniting the brightest minds, pioneering enterprises, and visionary leaders from around the world. Returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre this October, the event will present groundbreaking developments in AI, cloud infrastructure, smart mobility, immersive tech, robotics, blockchain, and beyond—serving as a catalyst for strategic partnerships, disruptive innovation, and the exchange of transformative ideas.Codiant- A YASH Technologies Company, a global leader in AI-powered software development and digital transformation services, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025 at Dubai. Hailed for delivering next-generation solutions in AI strategy, enterprise applications, mobile app development, web solutions, cloud integration, and automation, Codiant aims to be the must-visit booth for startups, enterprises, and government agencies looking to harness AI for measurable results.Codiant’s AI experts will deliver live demonstrations showing how these solutions work in real business environments. Attendees can:• See proven implementations already delivering ROI for global clients.• Explore custom AI development pathways for unique business needs.• Discuss opportunities directly with AI architects and strategists.We’re here to inspire innovation, connect with leaders, and shape the future of AI-enabled business. Unlike generic tech showcases, Codiant is bringing fully-deployed, industry-proven AI products alongside its ability to custom-build solutions for unique business challenges. Whether you are a startup looking to scale faster, an enterprise aiming to automate complex workflows, or a government body seeking smart citizen services, Codiant offers a direct pathway from concept to deployment—with measurable business impact.Codiant sees GITEX Global 2025 as more than a showcase. It’s a platform to forge partnerships, co-create solutions, and unlock new business potential. By combining global expertise with local market insights, Codiant is shaping solutions that resonate across borders.Don’t Miss Out — Meet Codiant at GITEX Global 2025Visit our Booth to discover how 100% AI-enabled solutions can transform your business.Book a meeting in advance at https://calendly.com/codiant/gitex or explore more at www.codiant.com About Codiant:Codiant- A YASH Technologies Company, is a global provider of AI-powered solutions, enterprise mobility, custom web and mobile app development, UI/UX design, and application maintenance services. With expertise across industries including healthcare, e-commerce, real estate, logistics, and education, Codiant helps organizations harness the power of technology to drive growth, innovation, and competitive advantage.

