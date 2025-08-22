MDC provides $200K grant for facilities improvements at Corby Pond through Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant Program

Body

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and St. Joseph Parks and Recreation have come together to update and improve facilities at Corby Pond through an MDC Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant (ORIG).

MDC has provided a $202,641 grant to reimburse the city for recent upgrades at Corby Pond. Improvements include the construction of a 20’ x 40’ pavilion, replacement of restroom facilities, and the creation of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant accessible sidewalks to connect the existing walking trail around the pond with a pedestrian walkway across the street.

A ribbon cutting on Aug. 11 commemorated the new construction.

“We have the opportunity to partner with many user groups, volunteers, and organizations throughout each year and our partnership with MDC is one of the best we have,” said St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Atkins. “Without their assistance, many of the amenities including the floating docks, restroom facility and shelter, wouldn’t have been possible."

“We are thrilled to partner with the City to provide more outdoor recreation opportunities for the St. Joseph community,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Tory Mason.

Following the dedication, members of the community enjoyed an evening of fishing and fire-starting demonstrations with MDC staff and area Boy Scout troops.

Corby Pond is managed through MDC’s Community Assistance Program which aims to provide close-to-home fishing opportunities in communities throughout the state of Missouri. There are two public fishing docks and ample shore fishing access at the pond. Channel catfish are stocked annually, and largemouth bass and bluegill are available.

Corby Pond is a 3.5-acre pond located in the middle of the City of St Joseph’s beautiful parkway system, east of N. 22nd street at the intersection of Northwest, Northeast, and Corby Parkways. Learn more about it at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/st-joseph-corby-pond.