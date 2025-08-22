Comprehensive Report on the Peripheral Interventions Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Peripheral Interventions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Peripheral Interventions Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for peripheral interventions has experienced significant growth. It is projected to expand from $9.16 billion in 2024 to $10.00 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The increase in this historic period can be credited to the escalating prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, the growing demand for outpatient and same-day procedures, expanding awareness and screening programs, an increase in clinical proof and acceptance of new devices, and the rising incidence of lifestyle-related conditions.

In the coming years, the peripheral interventions market is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching $14.06 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth during the predicted period can be credited to the increasing need for vascular access procedures, a growing patient preference for reduced hospital stays, enhanced availability of reimbursement for peripheral procedures, a heightened focus on initial detection through imaging technologies, and the expansion of healthcare in rural and underserved areas. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass breakthroughs in intravascular imaging technologies, the continual evolution of technology in drug-eluting devices, advancements in robotic-assisted peripheral interventions, incorporation of telehealth and remote monitoring systems, and progress in biodegradable stents and scaffolds.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Peripheral Interventions Market?

The peripheral interventions market's growth is expected to be fueled by the escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques. These are medical procedures involving surgeries or interventions carried out through small cuts or natural body openings, leading to decreased trauma, less pain, and quicker recovery than conventional open surgeries. The rise in these procedures is powered by breakthroughs in surgical technologies and medical imaging that improve accuracy and operational safety. Peripheral interventions contribute to minimally invasive procedures by providing targeted vascular condition treatments via small cuts, thus eliminating the necessity for open surgery. For example, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a US-based professional group, reported in June 2024 that about 25.4 million minimally invasive procedures were performed in 2023, indicating a 7% increase compared to 2022. Hence, the surge in demand for minimally invasive techniques bolsters the growth of the peripheral interventions market.

Which Players Dominate The Peripheral Interventions Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Peripheral Interventions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Peripheral Interventions Market?

Key players in the peripheral interventions market are turning their attention toward the creation of cutting-edge solutions, such as peripheral intravascular lithotripsy catheters, to bolster the safety and efficiency of calcified peripheral artery disease treatments. Peripheral intravascular lithotripsy catheters are tools that use sonic pressure waves to fragment calcified plaque in peripheral arteries, thereby making angioplasty or stent placement safer and simpler. For example, in March 2025, the American medical device enterprise, Shockwave Medical Inc., unveiled the Shockwave Javelin Peripheral IVL Catheter, an innovative forward IVL platform engineered to aid patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) struggling with hard-to-cross, densely calcified lesions. This groundbreaking catheter boasts a 150 cm operational length and a single distal emitter, delivering up to 120 shockwave pulses, thus producing a spherical energy field that alters calcium and lets the device easily traverse highly restricted or blocked vessels where other devices might falter. Clinical investigations revealed that Javelin matches the safety and efficacy levels of currently available balloon-based IVL catheters, presenting a revolutionary tactic in handling intricate calcified peripheral lesions and optimizing procedural outcomes for PAD patients.

Global Peripheral Interventions Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The peripheral interventions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Catheters, Sheath, Stents, Guide Wires, Atherectomy Devices, Embolic Devices, Thrombectomy Devices, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Other Types

2) By Technology: Drug-Eluting Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents, Self-Expanding Stents, Rotational Atherectomy, Directional Atherectomy

3) By Application: Peripheral Artery Disease, Venous Thromboembolism, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Catheters: Angiographic Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Guiding Catheters, Support Catheters

2) By Sheath: Introducer Sheaths, Guiding Sheaths

3) By Stents: Bare Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, Covered Stents, Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents

4) By Guide Wires: Hydrophilic Guide Wires, Nitinol Guide Wires, Stainless Steel Guide Wires

5) By Atherectomy Devices: Directional Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Laser Atherectomy Devices

6) By Embolic Devices: Embolization Coils, Embolic Protection Devices, Liquid Embolic Agents

7) By Thrombectomy Devices: Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

8) By Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters: Permanent Filters, Retrievable Filters

9) By Other Types: Vascular Closure Devices, Hemostatic Agents, Guide Catheter

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Peripheral Interventions Market?

In the 2025 Peripheral Interventions Global Market Report, North America was highlighted as the top region for the year 2024. The report also projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. Areas encompassed by the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

