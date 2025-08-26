From the Streets of Carnival to the Runways of Milan: Peacock Unveils Carnival Catwalk

Carnival Catwalk Cover Art Carnival Catwalk Models Jerome Pricilla and Kandi King

Ten Designers. One Runway. A $100K Prize—and the Legacy of Carnival at Stake.

Carnival Catwalk is where fashion meets legacy, and every stitch carries history forward.” — Jameshia T. Bankston, Executive Producer, Aquarius Vision Films

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AQV Films, a division of Aquarius Vision LLC, in partnership with NBC Peacock, premieres Carnival Catwalk—a groundbreaking fashion reality series where couture collides with culture. Streaming now, exclusively on Peacock. Billed as Project Runway reimagined through the pulse of Carnival, the series invites viewers into a world where creativity is ritual, craftsmanship is legacy, and fashion becomes a vessel for something far deeper than style.Ten designers from across the globe step into this arena—tasked with weaving the bold energy of Carnival into collections worthy of Milan. The stakes? A $100,000 prize and a coveted feature at Milan Fashion Week.Spotlight: Jerome “Rome” PrecillaA celebrated Trinbagonian entertainer and cultural ambassador, Jerome “Rome” Precilla has spent his career championing the artistry and energy of Carnival. With Carnival Catwalk, he steps forward not only as host but as the visionary and Executive Producer who brought the series to life. Rome’s creative leadership ensures the show is more than a competition—it is a platform where culture, fashion, and legacy converge for the world stage.Judges and HostsGuiding the competition is an all-star judging panel led by Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam and Project Runwaychampion Anya Ayoung-Chee—figures whose own journeys embody the fusion of heritage and high fashion. Rome is joined on stage by Jamaican TV personality Kandi King, whose presence amplifies the series with charisma and connection.Already a Breakout HitSince premiering, Carnival Catwalk has climbed to #3 on Peacock Picks, joining the ranks of unscripted powerhouses like Love Island USA and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Yet this show carries a distinction: it isn’t just spectacle—it’s a cultural moment unfolding in real time.Executive ProducersJerome “Rome” Precilla, Gian Franco (Pavilion Entertainment), Rodney Seemungal (SGP Studios), Jonavon & Peaches Stephens and Jameshia T. Bankston (Aquarius Vision Films).Quotes“Carnival Catwalk is where fashion meets legacy, and every stitch carries history forward.” — Jameshia T. Bankston, Executive Producer, Aquarius Vision Films“This is only the beginning. Carnival Catwalk proves that culture itself is the new luxury.” — Jonavon Stephens, Executive Producer, Aquarius Vision Films“Carnival has always been about artistry, freedom, and identity. With Carnival Catwalk, we’ve built a stage that honors that spirit while introducing it to the world of high fashion.” — Jerome “Rome” Precilla, Visionary & Executive ProducerAbout Carnival CatwalkCarnival Catwalk is a fashion reality competition series that fuses the bold artistry of Carnival with the precision of couture. Ten designers from around the world compete in challenges inspired by Carnival, with a $100,000 prize and a showcase at Milan Fashion Week. The series features judges Wendy Fitzwilliam (Miss Universe 1998) and Anya Ayoung-Chee (Project Runway Season 9 winner), and is hosted by Jerome “Rome” Precilla and Kandi King.About Aquarius Vision FilmsAquarius Vision Films, a division of Aquarius Vision LLC, is a storytelling studio dedicated to culturally rooted, globally resonant entertainment. Led by Executive Producers Jonavon & Peaches Stephens and Jameshia T. Bankston, the company develops and produces film, television, and cross-platform content that amplifies underrepresented voices while delivering universal appeal.With a portfolio spanning scripted dramas, unscripted formats, and music-driven projects, Aquarius Vision Films stands at the intersection of culture and commerce, where legacy becomes entertainment and entertainment becomes global impact.

