Neurology Clinical Trials Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $7.54358248607388 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neurology Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Neurology Clinical Trials Market?

The market size for neurology clinical trials has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is expected to expand from $5.42 billion in 2024 to $5.80 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the escalating incidence of neurological disorders, a surging demand for new treatment methodologies, a growing aging population, increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies, and a rise in awareness and diagnosis of neurological conditions.

Significant growth is anticipated in the neurology clinical trials market over the next few years, with predictions suggesting it will reach $7.54 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to multiple factors, which include the increased adoption of precision medicine, growing importance of biomarker-centric studies, a surge in the application of artificial intelligence for devising trial designs, the expanding range of neurology medicines, and elevated funding and backing from the government for neurology research. Some of the primary trends expected to mark the forecast period are the improvement in neuroimaging technology, sophisticated data analysis for categorizing patients, the evolution of adaptive trial designs, innovation in the field of wearable neurological monitoring devices, and the establishment of decentralized clinical trial frameworks.

Download a free sample of the neurology clinical trials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25847&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Neurology Clinical Trials Global Market Growth?

The rise in instances of neurological ailments is anticipated to drive the neurology clinical trials market's expansion in the future. Neurological ailments encompass conditions impacting the brain, spinal cord, or nerves, disrupting the usual functioning of the nervous system. Primarily due to the aging populace, the number of neurological disorders is on the rise, as older individuals are more prone to age-related conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Neurology clinical trials assist in addressing neurological disorders by examining novel treatments, drugs, or interventions to enhance diagnostics, handle symptoms, decelerate the progression of disease, and improve patient results. For example, in September 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency based in Australia, projected that the population of Australians dealing with dementia will likely more than double; it is expected to rise from 411,100 in 2023 to 849,300 by 2058. Besides, by 2058, an estimated 315,500 men and 533,800 women are presumed to be living with dementia. Hence, the rising instances of neurological disorders are propelling the expansion of the neurology clinical trials market.

Which Players Dominate The Neurology Clinical Trials Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Neurology Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Biogen Inc.

• ICON plc.

• Syneos Health

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Neurology Clinical Trials Market?

Leading companies in the neurology clinical trials market are focusing their efforts on developing innovative strategies such as the use of monoclonal antibodies aimed at specific neurological pathways. These efforts are aimed at enhancing treatment effectiveness and hastening the discovery of new treatments. A monoclonal antibody is a molecule engineered in the laboratory to identify and attach to specific proteins or antigens; it is commonly used to accurately target disease mechanisms in treatments and diagnostic processes. For example, in July 2024, the U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company introduced Kisunla (donanemab-azbt) for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. This drug slows the progression of cognitive and functional decline, providing qualified patients with additional time to maintain independence and engage in daily activities. It acts by targeting and diminishing brain amyloid plaques; clinical trials have demonstrated up to a 35% decrease in disease progression compared to placebo in patients with less advanced disease.

Global Neurology Clinical Trials Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The neurology clinical trials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

2) By Study Design: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

3) By Indication: Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Huntington’s Disease, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Muscle Regeneration, Other Indications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End- Users

Subsegments:

1) By Phase I: Drug Safety Evaluation, Pharmacokinetics Assessment, Dosage Range Finding, Tolerability Studies

2) By Phase II: Efficacy Evaluation, Dose Response Studies, Therapeutic Effectiveness, Biomarker Identification

3) By Phase III: Large Scale Efficacy Studies, Safety Monitoring, Comparative Effectiveness, Risk Benefit Analysis

4) By Phase IV: Post Marketing Surveillance, Long Term Safety Follow Up, Real World Evidence Collection, Quality Of Life Assessment

View the full neurology clinical trials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Neurology Clinical Trials Market?

In the Neurology Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025, North America reported as leading the market in 2024. It is further anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the predicted period. The report provides insights for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Neurology Clinical Trials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Neurology Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-monitoring-global-market-report

Nephrologists Market Global Report 2025 2020 2030 Covid 19 Implications And Growth Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrologists-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Pediatric Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.