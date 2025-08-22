Concurrent Wealth Management Relocates Headquarters to Houston

Concurrent Wealth Management Logo Dr. Preston D. Cherry, Founder & President of Concurrent Wealth Management

Firm founded by Dr. Preston D. Cherry, Ph.D., CFP®, reconnects to Cypress roots and expands Financial Harmony™ planning for Gen X professionals and executives.

High-achieving careers don’t always mean financial security. True confidence comes when work feels optional, money guilt fades, and retirement becomes a reality.” — Dr. Preston Cherry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concurrent Wealth Management, founded by nationally recognized financial planner and author Dr. Preston D. Cherry, Ph.D., CFP®, has officially relocated its headquarters to Houston, Texas. The move reconnects Dr. Cherry to his hometown roots, having grown up in Cypress, Texas, and attended Prairie View A&M University.

The firm’s relocation strengthens its mission to serve high-income Gen X professionals, oil & gas executives, and entrepreneurs across the region with its flagship philosophy of Financial Harmony™—the alignment of wealth and well-being through life-centered financial planning.

“Making a great living in a high-achieving career or business doesn’t always mean you feel financially secure,” said Dr. Cherry, Founder and President of Concurrent Wealth Management. “We help clients build a financial plan they can actually trust so work becomes optional, money guilt fades, and retirement becomes a confident reality, not a question mark.”

Concurrent Wealth Management differentiates itself through:

• Flat-fee, all-inclusive financial planning, including investment management

• Life-centered strategy integrating behavioral finance and financial therapy

• Proprietary Financial Harmony Compass™ framework for clarity and confidence

As part of its Houston launch, Dr. Cherry will host a complimentary webinar tailored to oil & gas executives:

“The Oil & Gas Retirement Sprint: Smart Tax & Investment Moves Before 2025”

October 27, 2025 | 12 PM CT.

This session will cover tax-smart retirement strategies, equity compensation, and investment moves designed for high-income oil & gas professionals preparing for the next chapter of their financial lives.

Dr. Cherry is a top 10 Investopedia financial advisor, recipient of the Financial Planning Association’s Heart of Financial Planning award, Texas Tech School of Financial Planning Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, and author of Wealth in the Key of Life (Wiley, 2024). He frequently appears on Investopedia, Yahoo Finance, and Kiplinger and serves as a leading voice in financial planning, financial therapy, and wealth psychology.

