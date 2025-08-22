Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market Anticipated to Grow at 0% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Asthma Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market In 2025?

The market for pediatric asthma treatment has seen robust growth in the recent past. The sector, which was valued at $11.03 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $11.65 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The historical growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increase in cases of asthma among children, heightened awareness of respiratory diseases in kids, the rise in air pollution and environmental allergens, more spending on child-focused healthcare, and efforts by NGOs and health organizations to raise awareness about asthma.

There is a anticipation of robust expansion in the pediatric asthma treatment market over the coming years. The market is projected to hit $14.39 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This surging growth in the forecast period can be credited to several factors, including the rising number of children with allergic disorders, the development of biologic therapies specifically for severe juvenile asthma, an increase in investment towards the development of pediatric drugs, a heightened focus on accurate and personalized treatment, and an expanding middle-class segment with access to private care. The predictive trends for this period include the formulation of child-friendly biologic therapies, advancement of quick allergen detection methodologies, the incorporation of electronic health records, advancements in inhaler formula, and the advent of immunotherapy for asthma.

Download a free sample of the pediatric asthma treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25868&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market?

The rising incidences of respiratory infections are anticipated to spur the expansion of the pediatric asthma treatment market. Respiratory infections typically involve ailments induced by pathogens like viruses, bacteria, or others that influence the respiratory tract, encompassing the nose, throat, airways, and lungs. The escalating rate of respiratory infections is primarily attributed to growing air pollution, as exposure to pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide deteriorates the respiratory system and heightens susceptibility to infections. Pediatric asthma treatment contributes to the reduction of the frequency and intensity of respiratory infections by enhancing airway function and reducing inflammation, thereby diminishing vulnerability to infectious triggers. For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency based in Australia, reported that in 2023, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accounted for 3.6% of the total disease burden and constituted 50% of the overall burden of respiratory conditions. Moreover, in 2022, approximately 638,000 individuals (2.5% of the population) in Australia were diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Hence, the escalating incidences of respiratory infections are fueling the growth of the pediatric asthma treatment market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pediatric Asthma Treatment Industry?

Major players in the Pediatric Asthma Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck And Co Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca plc

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Amgen Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Viatris Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the pediatric asthma treatment market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of cutting-edge therapies, like monoclonal antibodies, to combat and lessen airway inflammation in children. These antibodies are proteins made in a lab, crafted to replicate the immune system's defense mechanisms by precisely identifying certain cells or substances. For example, AstraZeneca PLC, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in the UK, gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their product FASENRA (benralizumab) in April 2024. This therapy, designed as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma in children between six and eleven years old with an eosinophilic phenotype, aims to cut down on asthma attacks and enhance symptom management by targeting and eliminating eosinophils. Administered through subcutaneous injection, Fasenra is first given every four weeks for three doses, then every eight weeks, with doses tailored to pediatric body weight.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market Report?

The pediatric asthma treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Long-Term Control Medications, Quick-Relief Medications, Other Types

2) By Drug Class: Inhaled Corticosteroids, Long-Acting Beta Agonists, Leukotriene Modifiers, Antihistamines, Biologics

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral Route, Nasal Route, Injectable Route

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Other End users

Subsegments:

1) By Long-Term Control Medications: Inhaled Corticosteroids, Leukotriene Modifiers, Long-Acting Beta Agonists, Combination Inhalers, Biologic Therapies

2) By Quick-Relief Medications: Short-Acting Beta Agonists, Anticholinergics, Systemic Corticosteroids

3) By Other Types: Immunotherapy, Methylxanthines, Alternative Therapies

View the full pediatric asthma treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-asthma-treatment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market By 2025?

In the Pediatric Asthma Treatment Global Market Report for 2025, the dominant region for the given year was North America. The region projected to have the highest growth rate is Asia-Pacific. This comprehensive report includes data from several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pediatric Asthma Treatment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Asthma Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asthma-drugs-global-market-report

Anti Asthmatics And Copd Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-asthmatics-and-copd-drugs-market

Pediatric Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.