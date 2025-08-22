FlowFi Helps Baton Cut Book Closing Time by 5x and Boost Revenue by 300%

NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowFi, a leader in financial operations support for startups and growing businesses, today announced measurable results from its partnership with Baton, a trusted marketplace for small business sales and valuations. By leveraging FlowFi’s accounting expertise and financial systems, Baton reduced its time-to-close from 30 days to just 5 and increased revenue by 300%.Baton, often described as the “Zillow for small businesses,” provides entrepreneurs with transparent, verified valuations and connects them to qualified buyers. Following a $2.8 million pre-seed round, Baton needed scalable financial practices to support rapid growth. Prior to working with FlowFi, the company relied on manual processes and scattered systems that made it difficult to track expenses, reconcile accounts, and prepare reports for investors.FlowFi addressed these challenges by assigning Baton a dedicated accounting expert to streamline bookkeeping, reconcile accounts, and implement GAAP-compliant best practices. The improvements created a single source of truth for financial data, giving Baton greater visibility and control over cash flow.“FlowFi is, on its own, incredibly powerful. But having an accounting expert on top of their support is phenomenal,” said Chat Joglekar, CEO of Baton. “Our expert has decades of experience and has been invaluable in implementing strategies that directly contributed to our revenue growth.”FlowFi’s support not only enabled Baton to scale faster but also freed up the leadership team to focus on their core mission: helping small business owners secure fair valuations and successful exits.“Early-stage companies often face the same challenge Baton had—financial operations that aren’t built to scale,” said [FlowFi spokesperson/executive]. “Our goal is to provide founders with clarity, compliance, and strategy so they can make informed decisions and grow with confidence.”About FlowFiFlowFi delivers financial expertise and fractional CFO services to startups and growth-stage businesses. By combining modern technology with experienced accounting professionals, FlowFi helps companies gain visibility, implement scalable practices, and unlock growth opportunities.

