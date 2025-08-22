Pregnancy Care Products Market to Exceed US $40.35 Billion by 2029, with 6.0% CAGR: The Business Research Company

Pregnancy Care Products Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pregnancy Care Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Pregnancy Care Products Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the market size of pregnancy care products. The expansion is projected to rise from $30.08 billion in 2024 to an estimated $31.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth within the historical period can be linked to a heightened knowledge of prenatal care, a surge in pregnancy rates, increased focus on maternal health, a growing consumer demand for maternity clothing, and an uptick in the use of pregnancy supplements.

It is projected that the market size of pregnancy care products will witness substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a worth of $40.35 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors such as heightened awareness of maternal health, increased disposable income, growing inclination towards organic and natural products, surge in birth rates, and an intensified emphasis on prenatal nourishment are expected to drive growth during the forecast period. The market will also be shaped by several key trends, including advancements made in product formulations and ingredient sourcing, the integration of e-commerce platforms, the application of technology to marketing strategies and innovations in the delivery of prenatal supplements.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pregnancy Care Products Market?

The surge in the birth rate is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pregnancy care products market. The concept of birth rate refers to the quantity of live births within a specific population during a designated year, divided by the general population of that same year, usually represented per 1,000 individuals. Enhanced access to healthcare services has resulted in an increased birth rate, leading to improved maternal and child health and prompting families to have additional children. This elevation in birth rates is increasing the demand for pregnancy care products by enlargening the group of expectant mothers who need thorough care during and after pregnancy, such as nutritional supplements, skincare items, maternity clothing, and monitoring tools, to facilitate a healthy pregnancy experience and enhance maternal and newborn health outcomes. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health organization in the US, released a report in August 2024 that stated a total of 3,667,758 births were recorded in the United States in 2022, a minor increase from the 3,664,292 births reported in 2021. Therefore, the escalation in the birth rate is stimulating the development of the pregnancy care products market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pregnancy Care Products Market?

Major players in the pregnancy care products market include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• CLARINS SAS

• Lifevision Healthcare and Cosmetics Private Limited

• Artsana India Private Limited

• Expanscience S.A.S

• Burt’s Bees Inc

• Mothercare (India) Limited

• Me N Moms Private Limited

• E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

• Hauck GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Top Trends In The Pregnancy Care Products Industry?

Leading businesses in the pregnancy care products market are concentrating on the production and launch of innovative items such as perineal gel pads to improve the comfort and recovery process for new mothers after childbirth. These gel pads, which can be either reusable or disposable, are specifically designed to administer hot or cold treatments to the perineal region post-delivery, which assists in reducing swelling, alleviating pain, soothing the discomfort caused by stitches and tears, and accelerating the healing phase after birth. For example, a prominent US-based company specializing in feminine care and reproductive wellness, Lola, introduced a comprehensive postpartum care product range in January 2025. This product line includes a cream for preventing stretch marks, composed of 15 botanical oils and extracts to refine skin elasticity and fade stretch marks, organic cotton postpartum pads, three times more absorbent than conventional heavy pads for exceptional comfort and protection during the postpartum bleeding phase, and hot and cold perineal gel pads bundled with 24 disposable liners, intended to deliver specialized hot or cold treatments to the perineal region to minimize swelling, alleviate pain resulting from stitches and tearing and facilitate quicker recovery.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pregnancy Care Products Market Segments

The pregnancy care products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stretch Mark Minimizer, Breast Cream, Toning Or Firming Lotion, Itching Prevention Cream, Nipple Protection Cream, Body Restructuring Gel, Stressed Leg Product, Other Types

2) By Stage Of Pregnancy: Pre-Conception, First Trimester, Second Trimester, Third Trimester, Postpartum

3) By Application: Orthopedic Care, Urinary Incontinence, Breast Cancer Care, Pelvic Pain, Lymphedema, Pregnancy And Postpartum Care

4) By End User: Individual Consumers (Self-Purchase), Hospitals And Healthcare Facilities, Pharmacies And Drugstores, Electronic-Commerce Or Specialty Boutiques

Subsegments:

1) By Stretch Mark Minimizer: Cream-Based Stretch Mark Minimizer, Oil-Based Stretch Mark Minimizer, Gel-Based Stretch Mark Minimizer, Natural Or Botanical Stretch Mark Minimizer

2) By Breast Cream: Firming Breast Cream, Moisturizing Breast Cream, Anti-Sagging Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Prevention Breast Cream

3) By Toning Or Firming Lotion: Cellulite Reduction Lotion, Skin Tightening Lotion, Postpartum Recovery Lotion, Hydrating Firming Lotion

4) By Itching Prevention Cream: Cooling Itch Relief Cream, Moisturizing Anti-Itch Cream, Botanical Extract-Based Itch Cream, Allergy-Safe Itch Prevention Cream

5) By Nipple Protection Cream: Lanolin-Based Nipple Cream, Organic Nipple Cream, Fragrance-Free Nipple Cream, Hydrating Barrier Nipple Cream

6) By Body Restructuring Gel: Skin Renewal Gel, Toning Gel, Cell Regeneration Gel, Postpartum Restructuring Gel

7) By Stressed Leg Product: Cooling Leg Gel, Anti-Fatigue Leg Cream, Soothing Leg Spray, Leg Circulation Booster Cream

8) By Other Types: Anti-Pigmentation Cream, Hydrating Body Oil, Belly Butter, Perineal Massage Cream

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pregnancy Care Products Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for pregnancy care products. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this market in the coming forecast period. The report on the global market for pregnancy care products includes data on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

