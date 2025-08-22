Rice Polishing Machines Market Forecasted to Witness Strong Growth with Advancements in Efficiency and Automation

The rice polishing machines market is set for steady expansion, fueled by efficiency, automation, and rising global rice demand.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rice polishing machines market is poised for consistent growth, estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth underscores the increasing importance of efficiency, product quality, and automation across rice milling operations worldwide.

Market Growth Driven by Quality and Efficiency

The demand for polished rice in both domestic and international markets has heightened the need for advanced polishing solutions. Manufacturers are responding to challenges such as breakage, wastage, and quality consistency by embracing machines designed to enhance throughput while minimizing operational inefficiencies.

Technological advancements in polishing mechanisms are strengthening machine performance, reducing maintenance requirements, and ensuring superior grain quality. Investments in modern milling facilities are also increasing as producers seek to align with global food safety standards and consumer expectations for premium rice varieties.

Segmental Insights Shaping the Market

The vertical cone type polisher segment is projected to dominate in 2025, capturing 34.5% of revenue. Its robust construction, compact footprint, and energy efficiency make it a top choice for commercial and industrial millers. Enhanced cone designs with adjustable settings are further supporting its leadership position.

In terms of capacity, machines in the 1 to 10 ton category are expected to hold 38.0% market share in 2025. Their optimal balance between efficiency and affordability makes them particularly attractive to small and medium-scale millers.

On the automation front, the automatic segment is set to lead with 42.0% market share in 2025. Automatic machines provide uniform polish, minimize operator intervention, and reduce labor costs while enhancing workplace safety. Integration of digital monitoring features is making these systems indispensable for forward-looking operations.

Regional Dynamics and Key Growth Markets

The rice polishing machines market is set to expand strongly across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In the USA, demand is supported by long-grain rice production and a growing consumer preference for healthier diets. Japan is showcasing exponential demand, propelled by advanced polishing technologies and cultural preferences for premium rice varieties. In the UK, increasing imports of specialty rice varieties such as basmati and jasmine are creating opportunities for machine suppliers.

India, with its strong position as a global rice exporter, remains a hub for rice polishing machine adoption. Favorable climatic conditions for cultivation, combined with the presence of leading domestic manufacturers, are expected to drive continued investments in polishing technology.

Competitive Landscape

The global market remains fragmented and highly competitive. Leading players such as Bühler Holding AG, SATAKE Group, FH SCHULE Muehlenbau, Pavan Group, Lianyungang Huantai Machinery, YANMAR, Hunan Sunfield Machinery, and MILLTEC Machinery are focused on expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their positions.

Satake has been actively expanding its global footprint, with a new office planned in Bahrain and supply agreements to food processing zones in India. IndiaMART InterMESH Limited has adopted a strategic M&A approach, investing in Finlite Technologies and acquiring stakes in financial service firms to support its broader industrial growth.

Future Outlook

The rice polishing machines market is on a trajectory of sustained expansion, supported by automation, efficiency, and evolving consumer demands. As food processing industries modernize and global rice consumption rises, manufacturers who prioritize high-capacity, cost-effective, and technologically advanced machines will be best positioned to capture long-term opportunities.

