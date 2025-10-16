CIS Plant-Based Cheese and Spreads Market to Reach USD 621.3 Million by 2035, Driven by Rising Health Consciousness

Demand for Plant-based Cheese & Spreads in CIS

Russia is set to grow at a 7% CAGR, leading the market with steady expansion driven by strong retail access to plant-based cheese and spreads.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for plant-based cheese and spreads across the CIS is witnessing rapid expansion, supported by a combination of evolving consumer dietary preferences, regional manufacturing capacity growth, and increased product accessibility across retail channels. According to a new market outlook, sales are projected to surge from USD 310 million in 2025 to USD 621.3 million by 2035, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

This sustained growth underscores the accelerating transition of Commonwealth of Independent States consumers toward plant-forward diets and the widening availability of dairy alternatives within mainstream and premium retail segments. The market’s evolution reflects both shifting consumer behavior and the region’s adaptation to global health and sustainability trends.

Expanding Urban Consumer Base and Rising Per Capita Adoption

The plant-based cheese and spreads market in CIS is witnessing particularly strong momentum across urban centers such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Almaty, Kiev, and Minsk, where rising disposable incomes, heightened health awareness, and Western dietary influences are converging.

By 2025, per capita consumption in leading CIS countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine—ranges from 0.08 to 0.12 kilograms, with projections to reach 0.19 kilograms by 2035, indicating broad-based adoption. Moscow alone is anticipated to generate USD 38 million in sales by 2035, while St. Petersburg (USD 14 million), Almaty (USD 8 million), Kiev (USD 7 million), and Minsk (USD 5 million) follow closely behind.

This surge is closely tied to the region’s growing population of health-conscious urban professionals and millennials, who increasingly favor nutrient-rich, lactose-free, and environmentally sustainable food alternatives.

Sunflower Oil Dominates as the Preferred Base Ingredient

Among product formulations, sunflower oil-based variants are set to dominate with a 60% market share in 2025, supported by consumer familiarity, ingredient availability, and cost-effectiveness. Local production advantages, coupled with established consumer trust in sunflower oil’s taste and nutritional profile, continue to make it the foundation for most cheese and spread alternatives.

While sunflower oil remains central, canola oil blends are gaining popularity among health-oriented consumers seeking lower saturated fat content and diversified flavor profiles. Other oil bases are being introduced gradually through premium and organic retail channels, targeting niche consumer segments.

Pea Protein Leads the Protein Source Segment

Protein source formulation remains a key differentiator in product development. Pea protein is projected to capture 42% of the CIS market in 2025, owing to its neutral taste, non-allergenic properties, and high functionality in cheese and spread applications.

Soy protein maintains a strong foothold in shelf-stable and allergen-free product categories, while faba bean protein is gaining recognition for its superior amino acid profile and potential for use in premium formulations. Manufacturers are also experimenting with hybrid protein blends and regionally sourced plant proteins to cater to localized taste preferences and nutritional expectations.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Command 48% of Retail Sales

Distribution remains a decisive factor in the CIS plant-based cheese and spreads landscape. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to account for 48% of all sales by 2025, driven by widespread consumer access, dedicated health food aisles, and an expanding range of private-label offerings from leading retail groups including Magnit, X5 Retail Group, and Metro Cash & Carry.

Specialty health stores and organic retailers are also gaining ground, particularly in metropolitan markets, catering to consumers seeking curated, premium, and imported brands. Meanwhile, online grocery platforms and direct-to-consumer channels are expected to expand at over 22% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, reflecting the broader digital transformation of the regional grocery market.

Consumer Insights: Millennials, Professionals, and Eco-Conscious Shoppers Lead Adoption

The plant-based cheese and spreads category appeals to a diverse audience motivated by health, ethics, and lifestyle factors. The core consumer base consists of:

• Health-conscious millennials seeking clean-label, nutrient-rich ingredients.

• Lactose-intolerant individuals prioritizing allergen-free alternatives with authentic dairy textures.

• Urban professionals valuing convenience and quality through ready-to-use and portion-controlled packaging.

• Environmentally driven consumers purchasing through sustainable channels with minimal packaging.

• Fitness enthusiasts drawn to high-protein formulations that support active lifestyles.

These demographic groups collectively represent the foundation of market growth, shaping product development, pricing strategies, and marketing communication across the CIS.

Regional Outlook: Kazakhstan and Ukraine Lead Growth Momentum

While overall CIS market growth remains strong, performance varies by geography. Kazakhstan (CAGR 8.4%) and Ukraine (CAGR 8.1%) are emerging as the fastest-growing markets, outpacing the more mature Russian market (CAGR 7%).

These high-growth nations benefit from rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and enhanced retail access to international plant-based brands. Government support for food innovation and local investment in alternative protein production are also driving market expansion.

Belarus (6.9%) and Uzbekistan (6.8%) continue to demonstrate gradual adoption, with rising consumer awareness and retail diversification fostering steady growth. Collectively, these markets are narrowing the consumption gap with Russia, setting the stage for a more balanced regional landscape by 2035.

Competitive Landscape: Global Expertise Meets Local Innovation

The CIS plant-based cheese and spreads sector is characterized by an evolving mix of international players, regional producers, and private-label entrants.

Violife leads the competitive landscape with an estimated 16% market share, leveraging European expertise, brand reputation, and product diversity to establish a strong foothold across retail chains. GreenVie Foods, Natura & Moi, and Simply V follow as influential players, each focusing on differentiated product innovations and distribution strategies.

Local brands, including Uniconf and emerging artisanal producers, are also gaining traction through regionally tailored formulations and competitive pricing. Meanwhile, private-label initiatives from retail giants such as Magnit, X5 Retail Group, and Metro are reshaping affordability dynamics, enabling broader household penetration.

