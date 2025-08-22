Hypodermic Needles Market to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2035 | BD, Terumo, B. Braun Lead – Fact.MR

Hypodermic Needles Market

Analysis Of Hypodermic Needles Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis Of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC Countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global hypodermic needles market is projected to increase from USD 6.2 billion in 2025 to USD 9.2 billion by 2035. The market is a foundational segment within the healthcare industry, anticipating steady expansion.This steady growth is driven by the rising global burden of chronic diseases, increasing demand for injectable drug therapies, and widespread vaccination programs. The market is a critical component of the healthcare industry, fueled by the need for safe and precise drug delivery systems and supported by regulatory mandates promoting safety-engineered devices. North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to its expanding healthcare infrastructure and large patient population. However, challenges such as the high cost of safety needles and persistent needlestick injuries (NSIs) in some regions could hinder growth. Download Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8381 Hypodermic Needles Market Technology Development:Technological advancements are transforming the hypodermic needles market, with a strong focus on enhancing safety and patient comfort. Safety-engineered needles, such as those with retractable mechanisms, needle guards, and self-sheathing capabilities, are gaining traction due to regulatory mandates from organizations like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). These innovations aim to reduce needlestick injuries (NSIs), which pose risks of transmitting blood-borne pathogens like HIV and Hepatitis. For instance, Terumo Corporation’s 2025 launch of the Injection Filter Needle, featuring a 5-micrometer polyamide mesh filter, enhances safety by preventing particle contamination during injections. Additionally, thinner gauge needles and specialized designs for insulin pens and biologics delivery improve patient comfort and precision.Hypodermic Needles Market Demand and Impact Analysis:The demand for hypodermic needles is driven by several key factors. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, necessitates frequent injectable therapies, significantly boosting market growth. For example, the global diabetes population is projected to reach 643 million by 2030, increasing the demand for insulin delivery systems. Similarly, worldwide immunization programs, led by organizations like WHO, fuel demand for hypodermic needles, particularly during mass vaccination campaigns, as seen during recent global pandemics. The growing pipeline of biologics and biosimilars, which require precise subcutaneous or intramuscular administration, further amplifies demand. However, challenges such as the high cost of safety needles, particularly in developing economies, and the continued risk of NSIs due to the use of non-safety needles in cost-sensitive markets restrain growth.Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis by Top Investment Segments:The hypodermic needles market is segmented by product (safety and non-safety), material (stainless steel and plastic), application (drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare). The safety hypodermic needles segment holds the largest share, driven by global initiatives to prevent NSIs and regulatory mandates in developed regions like North America and Europe. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance due to the long-term benefits of reduced infection risks and healthcare costs. By material, stainless steel leads due to its strength, durability, and biocompatibility, making it ideal for the needle cannula, while plastic is used in hubs and safety mechanisms. The drug delivery application segment dominates, accounting for the largest market share, as it encompasses a wide range of injectable therapies for chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer.Hypodermic Needles Market Across Top Countries:1.United States: The U.S. leads the global market with a projected CAGR of 3.2% through 2035, driven by high healthcare expenditure, advanced infrastructure, and stringent safety regulations. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and robust vaccination programs further boost demand.2.China: With a CAGR of 4.8%, China is a key growth engine in Asia-Pacific, fueled by its massive population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government-led vaccination programs. The shift toward safer injection practices in urban areas supports market growth.3.Germany: As a key European market, Germany benefits from universal healthcare, regulatory mandates for safety devices, and high per capita healthcare spending, contributing to steady demand.Leading Hypodermic Needles Companies and Their Industry Share:The hypodermic needles market is highly competitive, with major players like Terumo Corporation, BD, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, and B. Braun Melsungen AG dominating the landscape. These companies leverage innovation, global distribution networks, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market positions. BD, a leader in safety-engineered devices, expanded its manufacturing capacity for prefillable syringes in 2025, enhancing its ability to meet demand for biologics. Terumo’s Injection Filter Needle launch in 2025 underscores its focus on safety and precision..Hypodermic Needles Market Historic and Future Pathway Analysis:From 2020 to 2024, the hypodermic needles market grew at a CAGR of 3.7%, driven by increasing chronic disease prevalence, global vaccination efforts, and regulatory pushes for safety devices. The market saw a shift toward safety-engineered needles, particularly in developed regions, due to heightened awareness of NSI risks. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow steadily at a 4.0% CAGR through 2035, reaching USD 9.2 billion. This growth will be driven by the rising demand for injectable therapies, expanding vaccination programs, and technological advancements in needle design. The adoption of safety needles will continue to grow, particularly in emerging markets, as awareness of infection control increases. However, challenges like the high cost of safety needles and persistent NSIs in cost-sensitive regions will require ongoing innovation and cost-optimization strategies.Browse for A Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8381 Hypodermic Needles Industry News:1.In 2025, Terumo Corporation introduced the Injection Filter Needle, designed for hypodermic and intravitreal injections, featuring a 5-micrometer filter to prevent particle contamination.2.In 2025, BD expanded its manufacturing capacity for advanced prefillable syringes, enhancing the injection experience for biologics and supporting market growth.3.Increasing regulatory focus on safety-engineered devices in Europe and North America is driving adoption of retractable and shielded needles.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Pulmonary Needles Market : Global Size, Share, Trends & Forecast by Indication, Mechanism, End Use, and Region (2018–2028) Cystoscopy Needles Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

