Phycocyanin Market Developments, Demand and Industry Trends Survey Report 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phycocyanin market size garnered $155.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $409.8 million by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in number of health hazards due to synthetic food colors, supportive initiatives for the production of spirulina by the government, growth in demand for natural ingredients, and rise in consumer demand for clean label color products propel the growth of the global phycocyanin market. Whereas, hindrances in production due to climate change and dearth of awareness regarding natural food colors in undeveloped nations impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in product launches related to natural and organic food color offers lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12344 Increase in adoption of phycocyanin as alternative for synthetic colors, awareness regarding the health hazard due to consumption of synthetic color, ingredients and food additives are likely to increase the demand for phycocyanin. Furthermore, increase use of phycocyanin in biomedical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic due to its therapeutic efficacy and significant protein content are showing the positive growth during the forecast period.Phycocyanin belongs to the light harvesting phycobiliprotein family. It is found in Cryptophyceae, cyanobacteria, Rhodophyceae and according to the species it is called as C-PC and R-PC. It has been gaining major popularity in medical and biotechnology filed as C-phycocyanin isolated from S. platensis having many therapeutic efficacies such as anticancer properties, free radical scavenging activity, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phycocyanin-market/purchase-options The phycocyanin market is segmented on the basis of form, grade, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and liquid. On the basis of grade, the market is divided into food grade, pharma grade and reagent & analytical grade. By application, it is segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, with nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Growing demand for natural and organic labeled food products and change in consumer preference toward food with natural colors drive the growth of the market in this province. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle of people, the presence of several local & regional players in this region, and the growing demand for processed food products in emerging & developing countries, including India, and China propel the market growth in this region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12709 Leading Market Players-Bluetec Naturals Co.DIC CorporationDDW Inc.Japan Algae Co. Ltd.Earthrise Nutritionals LLCPhyco-Biotech LaboratoriesParry NutraceuticalsSigma-Aldrich CorporationQingdao ZolanBio Co. Ltd.Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co. Ltd.During COVID-19 pandemic, people were highly preferred to consume natural and organic functional, nutritional and dietary food and supplements in order to increase the immune system, which fueled the demand for natural coloring agents, organic ingredients, and food additives. Thus, growing demand for high nutritional food with organic and natural ingredients, additive and coloring agents have accelerated the growth of the phycocyanin industry during the pandemic, and is expected to sustain its popularity after pandemic.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market Nisin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nisin-market-A06586 Plant-based Food Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-food-ingredients-market-A15006

