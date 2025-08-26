Westcon-Comstor recognised as a 2024 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcon-Comstor , a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced that it has been recognised as a 2024 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks , now part of HPE. The award celebrates Westcon-Comstor as a partner that has demonstrated excellence in delivering innovative AI-native networking solutions, driving exceptional customer experiences and achieving strong business outcomes.Westcon-Comstor was honoured as Partner of the Year for both Worldwide Distribution and APAC (Asia-Pacific) Distribution, highlighting its success in driving and scaling the adoption of Juniper’s innovative AI-native networking solutions across different regions. As a strategic Juniper Networks distribution partner, Westcon plays a pivotal role in accelerating partner education and enablement, supported by a dedicated team of in-house Juniper specialists.Through a comprehensive suite of value-added services and deep data-led insights, Westcon also empowers partners to deliver transformative outcomes in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.The relationship between Westcon and Juniper spans multiple regions, underpinned by strategic distribution agreements in key markets across APAC, Europe and Africa.Juniper’s 2024 Partner of the Year Awards were celebrated as part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA), which recognises partners for their exceptional performance and impact in driving digital transformation for customers. Beyond recognition, the JPA empowers partners to build, sustain and grow their Juniper practice with the tools and support needed to deliver next-generation, AI-native networking solutions.“Earning Juniper’s 2024 Partner of the Year award — both globally and in APAC — affirms our commitment to expanding global adoption of Juniper's AI-native portfolio and creating new growth opportunities for our channel partners. We look forward to many years of continued shared success” said Patrick Aronson, Executive Vice President, APAC, and Chief Marketing Officer at Westcon-Comstor.“This award reflects the strength of our collaboration with Juniper and the dedication of our teams across different regions and markets,” said Rene Klein, Executive Vice President, Europe at Westcon-Comstor. “Juniper’s next-generation, AI-native networking solutions occupy a strategic role in today’s tech ecosystem. Our long-held relationship is a key component of our mission to empower partners to be future ready.”“Our relationship with Juniper enables partners and their customers to build agile, secure networks that are ready for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “It’s a tremendous honour to receive this recognition and our focus will continue to be on empowering partners to unlock new growth opportunities by leveraging Juniper’s innovative AI-native networking solutions.”“We’re thrilled to honour our 2024 Juniper Partner Award winners for their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to innovation. These partners have set the bar high, delivering secure, AI-native networking solutions that are transforming industries and empowering customers worldwide. I congratulate our partners on this well-deserved recognition. We’re proud to stand with you as we shape the future of networking together,” said Gordon Mackintosh, VP, Worldwide Networking Channel and Partner Ecosystem Networking Sales at HPE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.