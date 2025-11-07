OreStocks.com Launches Smart Alerts and a Faster, Smarter Mining Research Platform

Customizable press-release alerts, deeper insider data, and filings-aware AI help investors go from question to sourced answer in minutes.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OS Group International AB announces upgrades to OreStocks.com , a platform that centralizes mining stock data and intelligence across ASX, TSX/TSXV/CNSX, NYSE/Nasdaq, and OTC markets. Investors can track thousands of miners and access insider transactions, project data, technical reports, and financials. The upgrades introduce customizable press release alerts, improved insider data, and a more intuitive, faster interface."The demand for minerals like lithium, copper, and rare earth elements is accelerating, but reliable, structured information remains fragmented," said Love Gerklev, CEO & Co‑Founder of OS Group International AB. " OreStocks.com cuts through the noise and gets investors from question to a sourced answer in minutes — with every data point fetched from trustworthy sources and official filings."KEY CAPABILITIES1. Ask AI Anywhere: Tailored answers from technical reports (NI 43-101, SK-1300) and filings.2. Instant Discovery: Real-time filings and announcements with zero noise, plus tracking of insider trades, rolling returns, and unusual volume.3. 100+ Commodity Dashboards: Filter stocks and releases by primary metal (for example gold, copper, lithium, uranium).4. Live Toplists: Insider buying, unusual volume, highest ROE, and other signals updated regularly.5. Interactive Company Profiles: Market cap, project portfolio, management team, catalysts, and financial metrics at a glance.NEW SMART ALERTSGet sector-wide email updates on drill results, financings, MRE/PEA/PFS changes, and management updates as soon as a news release matches your filters. Manage everything from the Notification Settings page.COVERAGEOreStocks tracks more than 3,000 publicly traded mining and metals companies, 9,000 projects, and 100 commodities, enabling commodity-agnostic analysis so investors can focus on fundamentals rather than hype.GET STARTED1. Visit OreStocks.com, create a free account and search a ticker you follow2. On the company profile, open our filings AI Chat and ask what changed in the latest filing, or for cash and runway estimates3. Turn on Smart Alerts in Notification Settings to track drill results, financings, resource studies, and management updatesPRICING AND AVAILABILITYOreStocks is live at OreStocks.com. Many features are free, with a Premium plan for power users.

