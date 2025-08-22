Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: SALGA National Urban Forum

SALGA President, Councillor Bheki Stofile

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen

This gathering comes in the midst of the celebrations for Women’s month. I would like to acknowledge the role of women in all spheres of life including the role they play in leadership and development of the country. I further acknowledge the presence of women and the role they play in rural areas by empowering other women in rural development. Their presence here today is acknowledged and highly appreciated.

The world is increasingly recognising that global challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production practices, and resource scarcity have a significant impact on economies, human health and well-being, and can only be addressed collectively and with local action.

Urbanisation has been acknowledged as a mega global trend requiring the current urgent and cohesive response. In line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 and the New Urban Agenda, South Africa’s national urban policy, the Integrated Urban Development Framework, guides the transformation of urban spaces in such a manner that will promote inclusive social and economic development, whilst promoting urban resilience and protection of the urban environment.

Sustainable human settlements affect every aspect of our lives and our development. Maintaining economic growth, while creating sustainable livable cities for all, has been regarded as the biggest urban challenge facing many countries today. Many cities are still faced with degradation and pollution, traffic congestion, inadequate urban infrastructure, and challenges in the provision of basic services to all, such as water supply, sanitation, and waste management.

One of the main issues for today’s cities is how to effectively factor-in the benefits provided by ecosystem services, how to counteract the depletion of natural resources and biodiversity loss, and how to deal with various forms of pollution and waste.

We believe that to create productive, inclusive, and liveable cities, planning and land-use management practices must actively integrate infrastructure investment, public transport, and human settlements. Also, cities have responsibilities to mitigate and adapt to climate change, whilst prioritising public health and improving quality of life for citizens.

South Africa’s Constitution recognises that everyone has a right to an environment that is not harmful to human health and well-being, and to have the environment protected, for the benefit of present and future generations. This also resonates with South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) vision for “transition to an environmentally sustainable, climate change resilient, low-carbon economy and just society” by 2030.

Programme Director,

Tree-planting has become a cornerstone of many environmental campaigns in recent years. The call to plant trees is everywhere, seen as a simple and effective way to help reduce the impact of carbon emissions and restore natural ecosystems. It is a valuable tool in the fight against climate change, acting as a natural carbon sink by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. While not a complete solution, reforestation and afforestation initiatives play a crucial role in mitigating climate change and helping communities adapt to its impacts.

But why is there such a big emphasis on tree-planting to curb the climate crisis? Furthermore, can a humble tree really save the world?

The 3 Biggest Things You Should Know About Tree Planting

Trees are the ultimate carbon storage machines — 400 tons of carbon can be locked into just one hectare.

Restoring a forest the size of the US would store 205 billion tons of carbon — this is two-thirds of the 300bn tons emitted since the industrial revolution.

Tree planting initiatives must be well-researched and planned —unplanned programmes will do more harm than good.

How Trees Combat Climate Change:

1. Carbon Sequestration: Trees absorb carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and store it in their wood, leaves, roots, and the surrounding soil, effectively removing it from the atmosphere. As part of the Carbon Tax regime, South Africa recognises carbon sequestration as a means of offsetting emissions from pulp and paper means. Under the carbon tax carbon sequestration scheme, companies operating pulp and paper mills estimate their total emissions that arise due to fuel use. Additionally, they also estimate the amount of carbon sinks arising from the management of their plantations including from third parties supplying timber to the mills. This approach enables the company to report net emissions from its operations which reduces its carbon tax liability. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has been instrumental in supporting National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service to develop the rules and verification principles for carbon sequestration.

2. Climate Regulation: The National Urban Forum provides an opportunity for collaboration in building climate resilient urban settlements. The DFFE led the process of developing the National Climate Change Act, 22 of 2024 which advances the climate change response in the country. The human settlement has been identified as key sector of priority in addressing climate change. The DFFE has worked with the Department of Human Settlement to undertake risk and vulnerability assessments for the Priority Human Settlement and Housing Development Areas (PHSHDAs) and subsequently supporting the department to develop the Human Settlement Adaptation Strategy.

In terms of specific urban adaptation responses, water services will require better planning, management and long-term monitoring. Demand will have to be progressively managed and reduced by means of usage restrictions, higher tariffs, leak reduction, pressure management to reduce losses from leaks, awareness campaigns and incentives and regulations to promote efficiency.

To protect urban residents from extreme weather events, monitoring and warning systems should be upgraded and extended to areas they do not currently cover. Infrastructure for resilience (such as stormwater drains) should be improved; and all infrastructure should be made more resilient to accelerated weathering and deterioration.

Adaptation responses for rural areas include improved ecological management (such as restoration of wetlands and river corridors that limit water runoff, provide grazing fodder, and increase potable water), farm support and land reform

Coastal settlements, particularly cities, need to actively manage their shorelines. This includes careful regulation of seashore development including buffer zones and more stringent set-back lines. Particular care should be taken with wetlands, estuaries and dunes, which play an important role in preventing sea encroachment. Other no regret adaptation measures include incorporating sea-level rise into future planning processes, infrastructure design and disaster management strategies. Urban densification and social housing to enhance access to economic opportunities, contribute to cost-effective roll-out of infrastructure and services to the urban poor, and manage environmental impact of urban settlements.

3. Ecosystem Services: Trees provide a range of benefits beyond carbon sequestration, including habitat for biodiversity, soil stabilization, and water purification.

4. Forests and Disaster Risk Reduction: Forests and trees offer a wide array of benefits, including environmental, social, and economic advantages. Forests play a vital role in regulating global temperatures by influencing rainfall patterns and moderating local climates. They help improve air and water quality, regulate temperature, reduce noise pollution, and provide habitats for wildlife. Socially, forests enhance mental and physical well-being, increase property values, and foster a sense of community.

Forests also play a crucial role in mitigating various natural disasters, acting as natural buffers against events like floods, landslides, and droughts. Deforestation, however, significantly weakens these protective functions, increasing disaster risks and impacts. Deforestation, the clearing of forests, also significantly undermines disaster risk management efforts. It is therefore important that urban planners, particularly in cities like Durban / eThekwini, take into account the need to safeguard the integrity of the environment. The DFFE has noted with concern the increased pressures on natural forests, especially coastal forests due to urban development.

5. Prioritizing Degraded and Deforested Areas: Planting trees in areas with degraded ecosystems or where deforestation has occurred can have the most significant impact on carbon sequestration and biodiversity restoration.

Tree planting has been happening in South Africa for a number of years, this then led to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, directing that the tree planting programme be escalated to Ten Million Trees over a period of five years starting from 2020/21. This was a confirmation and recognition of the work that the greening partners have done in the past. When I joined the Department, I was taken through the challenges that were encountered in the implementation of the tree planting programme in previous years. I learnt that we are not doing enough to meet the tree planting targets. This is due to limited resources within the fiscus. There is a realisation now that we can do better through collaboration.

As a result, I have put a challenge to the nation to plant 1 million trees on the 24th of September 2025 as we celebrate Arbor Month. The target that is set is not only for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, but it is a call for action to other role–players to assist in achieving the target. I am calling on all South Africans to plant one million trees under the theme – “My Tree, My Oxygen, Plant Yours Today”.

This initiative has been consulted with a number of stakeholders who have shown interest in planting the trees. It is also important to note that once the trees are planted, they need to be taken care of, hence we have identified safe space to do the planting. The safe spaces include human settlements, clinics, schools and police stations to mention a few. The idea is that these trees must be available when we come back to audit them. Furthermore, this initiative is structured such that citizens of the country start to appreciate the role that trees play in our daily lives. In terms of municipalities, the Department is also assisting with drafting of greening plans to ensure that all areas are greened appropriately.

In closing, allow me to align with the theme for South Africa’s Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) – which is “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, which is underpinned by the need to focus on several key interlinked Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Multiple crises have wiped out years of SDG progress, however the SDGs are interlinked by design and fulfilling them must be approached holistically based on context specific analysis and opportunities. A collaborative and comprehensive approach to maintaining the integrity of our natural assets and ecological infrastructure will play a fundamental role in achieving various social and economic development objectives. In collaboration with other G20 member countries, South Africa will continue to use its influence to promote the developmental objectives, strengthen global solidarity by leaving no one behind.

I therefore encourage everyone in this gathering to be involved in the planting and maintance of trees and pledge and donate trees to be planted on the 24th of September and green our country. For more information you may visit our website www.dffe.gov.za or call 086 111 2468

Thank you

#GovZAUpdates