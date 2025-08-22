Stomach Cancer Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $6.28 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Stomach Cancer Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the size of the stomach cancer market has seen a fast-paced growth. The market is predicted to expand from $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.74 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth during the historic period is mostly due to an increasing number of Helicobacter pylori infection cases, the burgeoning development of targeted therapies, the escalating usage of combination chemotherapy regimens, the growing accessibility of immunotherapy treatments, and lifestyle changes on the rise.

Projected to experience accelerated expansion in the coming years, the stomach cancer market is set to surge to $6.28 billion by 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Several factors are contributing to the anticipated growth over the forecast period, including an upward trend in global incidences of stomach cancer, heightened public and private expenditure on healthcare, more approvals of targeted therapies and biological products, increased interest in oncology within pharmaceutical companies, and burgeoning collaborations between research institutions and biotechnology firms. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass incorporation of companion diagnostics, assimilation of genomic testing into clinical practices, advances in immunotherapy combinations, enhancements in endoscopic techniques, and the evolution of microbiome-based therapies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Stomach Cancer Market?

The growth of the stomach cancer market is forecasted to be spurred by the increasing occurrence of Helicobacter pylori infection. This infection, caused by the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, colonizes the stomach lining, potentially leading to inflammation, ulcers, and elevated risk of stomach cancer. The germ's escalating prevalence can be attributed to inadequate sanitation, which creates a conducive environment for fecal-oral and oral-oral transmission, especially in overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions. Helicobacter pylori infection promotes stomach cancer by triggering chronic inflammation and cellular damage to the stomach lining, which can result in precancerous alterations and cancerous growth. For example, the Government of Canada reported in November 2024 that in 2023, the recurrence rate of Helicobacter pylori infection had reached 19%, influenced by factors like geographic location and age group. Consequently, the surging occurrence of Helicobacter pylori infection is fuelling the expansion of the stomach cancer market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Stomach Cancer Market?

Major players in the Stomach Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Merck And Co. Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• Novartis Ag

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

• Eli Lilly And Company.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Stomach Cancer Market?

Leading firms in the stomach cancer treatment market are spearheading the development of novel solutions. One such innovation is the claudin (CLDN18.2)-targeted cytolytic antibody therapy, a highly precise initial treatment for HER2-negative gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. This treatment process consists of a monoclonal antibody specifically designed to bind with CLDN18.2-expressing tumor cells. Combined with chemotherapy, it triggers cytotoxic effects, subsequently enhancing the duration of progression-free and overall survival. For example, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., a pharmaceutical organization based in Japan, introduced Vyloy (zolbetuximab-clzb) in October 2024. This CLDN18.2-targeted cytolytic antibody made specifically for the treatment of gastric and GEJ cancer is an innovative biologic therapy. Administered intravenously with a regimen of fluoropyrimidine and platinum-enriched chemotherapy, it has demonstrated a median progression-free survival increase of up to 10.6 months and overall survival of up to 18.2 months during clinical experiments. By selectively pinpointing CLDN18.2-positive cancer cells, Vyloy reduces unintended toxicity and improves the treatment's specificity. This progress represents a significant milestone in the arena of personalized oncology for progressing gastric cancer.

Global Stomach Cancer Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The stomach cancer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Adenocarcinoma, Lymphoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Carcinoid Tumor, Other Types

2) By Therapy Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Adenocarcinoma: Intestinal Type, Diffuse Type

2) By Lymphoma: Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

3) By Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor: Kit-Positive Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Alpha-mutant Gastrointestinal Stromal, Wild-Type Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

4) By Carcinoid Tumor: Typical Carcinoid, Atypical Carcinoid

5) By Other Types: Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Small Cell Carcinoma, Undifferentiated Tumors

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Stomach Cancer Market?

In the 2025 Stomach Cancer Global Market Report, North America is identified as the leading region for the year 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

