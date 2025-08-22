Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Siboniso Duma hand over houses in Mandeni, 22 Aug

The Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane, MEC for Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma and Mayors of Ilembe District and Mandeni Local Municipalities Cllr Thobani Shandu and Cllr Thabani Mdlalose will embark on a door-to-door delivery of title deeds to fully subsidized government housing beneficiaries.

Earlier this month, Minister and MECs of Human Settlements resolved to revive the Title Deeds Fridays Campaign. This is aimed at mobilizing all spheres of government to release all title deeds on hand to the rightful beneficiaries.

As part of this campaign, she together with Mayors will visit several households at Mandeni to handover title deeds, thus unlocking value of their assets.

The Department of Human Settlements aims to register and handover 80 000 title deeds between 2024 and 2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

Minister Simelane is long-week oversight visit to KwaZulu Natal. On Tuesday and yesterday, she handed over houses to some of the 2022 flood victims in Pietermaritzburg and Ethekwini respectively.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, 22 August 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Hlomendlini Housing Project, Mandeni

