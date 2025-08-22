Spectroscopy Software Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.33 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Spectroscopy Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Spectroscopy Software Market In 2025?

A significant expansion has been witnessed in the spectroscopy software market size over the last few years. It is projected to escalate from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Various factors have contributed to this historical growth, such as the growing requirement for analytical instruments, enhanced inclusion of automated solutions in labs, a heightened emphasis on quality control within the pharmaceutical sector, an increase in the application of spectroscopy for environmental monitoring, and an amplified need for effective data management tools.

The market size for spectroscopy software is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, ballooning to a size of $2.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This projected growth during the forecasted period can be attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based lab software, growing demand for instant and remote access to data, increasing investments in the areas of life sciences and chemical research, as well as growing demand for high-throughput analytical tools and a rising interest in multi-technique spectroscopy platforms. Expected trends in this period encompass advancements in AI-driven spectroscopy analysis, advancements in user-friendly, customizable software interfaces, integration of spectroscopy software in laboratory information management systems (LIMS), advancements in cloud-based data sharing and storage, and innovative developments in real-time spectral monitoring tools.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Spectroscopy Software Market?

The growth of the spectroscopy software market is projected to be driven by an escalating consumer demand for food safety. Food safety pertains to measures and conditions undertaken to maintain food quality and prevent contamination leading to foodborne diseases. The enlarging globalization of the food supply chain is causing a rise in food safety concerns, with an amplified risk of contamination during the stages of food production, processing, and distribution. Consequently, spectroscopy software comes into play, ensuring food safety with its ability to quickly, yet non-destructively analyze food products for harmful contaminants, confirming the authenticity of ingredients, and overseeing quality attributes all along the supply chain. Illustratively, Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a US-based nonprofit organization acknowledged an 8% uptick in food and beverage recalls in the US in 2023, a rise from 6% in 2022. This highlights that the increasing consumer demand for food safety is fuelling the expansion of the spectroscopy software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Spectroscopy Software Industry?

Major players in the Spectroscopy Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Waters Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• HORIBA Ltd.

• JEOL Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Spectroscopy Software Market In The Globe?

Top firms in the spectroscopy software market are concentrating on producing unique solutions, such as interactive reports, in order to improve data visualization, facilitate extensive analysis, and offer personalized insights that aid quick and well-informed decision making for users in both scientific and industrial fields. Interactive reports are defined as intuitive and adaptable digital reporting tools that give users the ability to probe, filter, and visually interpret spectroscopy data in real-time. For example, in June 2023, Mirion Technologies, Inc., an American tech and manufacturing firm, launched Genie 4.0, which is a substantial upgrade to its primary spectroscopy software. Genie 4.0 provides an improved user experience with interactive reports, enhanced precision through superior algorithms, and increased automation using Python-based scripts. It is built for both new and seasoned users, ensuring seamless transition whilst boosting flexibility. The software update also introduces new subscription and one-time licensing options, thereby giving users the freedom to choose affordable models that fit their requirements. Genie 4.0 is set to be available for download from mid-July.

What Segments Are Covered In The Spectroscopy Software Market Report?

The spectroscopy software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Spectroscopy: Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Software, Infrared Spectroscopy Software, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Software, Mass Spectrometry Software, Fluorescence Spectroscopy Software

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise Software, Cloud-Based Software, Hybrid Software

3) By Functionality: Data Acquisition, Data Analysis, Data Management, Reporting And Visualization, Instrument Control

4) By Application: Food Testing, Environmental Testing, Forensic Science, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries, Forensics, Food Industries, Polymers And Organic Chemistry Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Software: Single-Beam Ultraviolet-Visible Software, Double-Beam Ultraviolet-Visible Software, Array-Based Ultraviolet-Visible Software, Portable Ultraviolet-Visible Software

2) By Infrared Spectroscopy Software: Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy Software, Mid-Infrared (MIR) Spectroscopy Software, Far-Infrared (FIR) Spectroscopy Software, Fourier-Transform Infrared (FTIR) Software

3) By Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Software: 1D Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Software, 2D Or 3D Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Software, Solid-state Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Software, High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Software

4) By Mass Spectrometry Software: Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Software, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Software, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Or Ionization Software, Tandem Mass Spectrometry Software

5) By Fluorescence Spectroscopy Software: Steady-State Fluorescence Software, Time-Resolved Fluorescence Software, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Software, Forster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) Software

View the full spectroscopy software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spectroscopy-software-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Spectroscopy Software Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Spectroscopy Software Global Market Report, North America was identified as the most dominant region from the previous year. The forecast suggests that Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest rate. The report provides coverage on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

