Soft Contact Lenses Market to Grow at 0% CAGR from 2025-2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Soft Contact Lenses Market Size And Growth?

The market for soft contact lenses has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $8.91 billion in 2024 to a whopping $9.57 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors like an increase in refractive vision impairments, an aesthetic preference for contact lenses over glasses, an increase in sports and outdoor activities, a greater availability of contact lenses in retail stores, and an increase in disposable income and spending on healthcare have all contributed to this historical growth.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the soft contact lenses market in the upcoming years, with estimations reaching $12.61 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Such growth during the forecast period is set to be fuelled by factors including increased exposure to digital screens, a rise in the older demographic suffering from presbyopia, heightened demand for daily disposable lenses, the spread of direct-to-consumer channels online, and a greater awareness about eye health. Notable trends for the forecasting period will be advancements in lens material technology, new inventions in drug delivery and therapeutic lenses, intense research and developments in multifocal and toric designs, an embrace of smart contact lens technologies, and a focus on sustainable lens packaging and production processes.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Soft Contact Lenses Market?

The soft contact lenses market is poised for growth, directly influenced by the escalating incidence of myopia. Myopia, a prevalent refractive ailment, is where distant images appear blurred, whilst things nearby are visible clearly. This is due to the extension of the eyeball or excessive bending of the cornea resulting in light focusing ahead of the retina instead than precisely on it. The surge in myopia cases is mostly attributed to the extensive digital screen time and limited outdoor activity among children and teenagers, accelerating the early development and rapid evolution of myopia globally. Soft contact lenses stand as a remedy for myopia by providing cozy, corrective lenses, inclusive of daily and extended-wear options that enhance visual precision and encompass superior designs to slow down myopic progression. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US-based governmental agency, in February 2025, it was projected that the global incidence of myopia would escalate to 36.59% by 2040 and 39.80% by 2050, with the total cases predicted to exceed 740 million by 2050. Hence, the escalating incidence of myopia is stimulating the growth of the soft contact lenses market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Soft Contact Lenses Market?

Major players in the Soft Contact Lenses Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• EssilorLuxottica SA

• Alcon Laboratories Inc.

• Hoya Corporation

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

• The Cooper Companies Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Polytouch Contact Lens Co.

• Menicon Co. Ltd.

• ABB Optical Group LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Soft Contact Lenses Market?

Leading firms in the soft contact lenses industry are prioritizing the development of unique and innovative products like customizable contact lenses as a way to augment visual correction, elevate comfort for users, and to accommodate distinctive eye conditions and prescriptions. Customizable contact lenses are engineered to meet the distinctive needs of an individual's eye shape, vision needs, and prescription using adaptable features such as curvature, diameter, material, and visual correction, providing a better fit, comfort, and visual experience compared to conventional lenses. For example, in June 2022, Bausch + Lomb, a American eye health firm, unveiled a new family of highly adjustable lenses, known as Revive custom soft contact lenses, available in spherical, toric, multifocal, and multifocal toric configurations. These lenses cater to a broader segment of patients, including those with serious or special prescriptions such as severe myopia, astigmatism, hyperopia, and presbyopia. Composed of a non-ionic material that repels protein build up, Revive lenses can be used daily for a period of up to three months and offer adaptable substitution schedules. These lenses offer variable parameters such as diameter, base curve, and power to guarantee an optimal fit. Bausch + Lomb backs these lenses with their 120-day EZ-Exchange plan and professional fitting aid, allowing eye care experts to better assist patients with complex visual necessities.

How Is The Soft Contact Lenses Market Segmented?

The soft contact lenses market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Frequent Replacement Lenses, Multifocal Lenses, Toric Lenses For Astigmatism

2) By Material Composition: Hydrogel Lenses, Silicone Hydrogel Lenses, Polyhema Lenses, Non-Ionogenic Lenses, Ultraviolet Blocking Lenses

3) By Age Group: Children, Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle Aged Adults, Senior Citizens

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Optical Stores, Pharmacies, Hospital And Clinic Sales, Direct To Consumer Brands

5) By Application: Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, Lifestyle Oriented

Subsegments:

1) By Daily Disposable Lenses: Single Vision Daily Disposable Lenses, Multifocal Daily Disposable Lenses, Toric Daily Disposable Lenses For Astigmatism, Colored Daily Disposable Lenses, Ultraviolet Blocking Daily Disposable Lenses

2) By Extended Wear Lenses: Seven Day Continuous Wear Lenses, Fourteen Day Continuous Wear Lenses, Thirty Day Continuous Wear Lenses, Silicone Hydrogel Extended Wear Lenses, Overnight Therapeutic Extended Wear Lenses

3) By Frequent Replacement Lenses: Two Week Replacement Contact Lenses, Monthly Replacement Contact Lenses, Custom Designed Replacement Lenses, Colored Frequent Replacement Lenses, Hydrogel Based Frequent Replacement Lenses

4) By Multifocal Lenses: Daily Disposable Multifocal Contact Lenses, Extended Wear Multifocal Contact Lenses, Monthly Replacement Multifocal Lenses, Toric Multifocal Contact Lenses For Astigmatism, Aspheric Multifocal Contact Lenses

5) By Toric Lenses For Astigmatism: Daily Disposable Toric Contact Lenses, Extended Wear Toric Contact Lenses, Monthly Replacement Toric Contact Lenses, Multifocal Toric Contact Lenses, Custom Fit Toric Contact Lenses

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Soft Contact Lenses Market?

In the Soft Contact Lenses Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the top region in 2024. The fastest growth rate is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report incorporates the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

