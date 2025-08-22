State Tourism Board Showcases Madhya Pradesh’s Waterfalls for Rainy Season Travel

The Enchanting Bee Fall: Pachmarhi's Natural Gem Apsara Falls - Pachmarhi Keoti Waterfall, cascading amidst the lush landscapes of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur Raneh Falls cuts through a striking basalt and granite canyon

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the rains arrive, Madhya Pradesh turns into a paradise of lush greenery and roaring waterfalls. From July to September the state’s cascades are at their most spectacular. The rains turn its forests lush and its rivers mighty, feeding a network of waterfalls that cascade at their most spectacular. August, in particular, is the perfect time to experience these natural marvels—whether you’re a domestic traveler seeking seasonal escapes or an international visitor drawn to India’s monsoon magic.In the Satpura Range, Pachmarhi’s waterfalls are perennial favorites. Bee Falls delights with its multi-tiered plunge and inviting natural pool, while Apsara Falls is known for its shallow, crystal-clear basin. Rajat Prapat—or “Big Fall”—tumbles nearly 350 feet, accessible only by trekking, making it a must for adventurers and photographers alike.Rewa district is home to some of Madhya Pradesh’s tallest cascades. Bahuti Falls, dropping 198 meters into the Mauganj Valley, is the state’s highest. Nearby, Keoti Falls plunges 98 meters in a steep descent through dense forests that teem with birds and wildlife. Chachai Falls, at 130 meters, is the second highest in the state, while Purwa Falls on the Tamsa River offers a dramatic monsoon spectacle.Around Jabalpur, the iconic Dhuandhar Falls roars through marble gorges, creating a misty veil that gives it its name—“the smoky fall.” A boat ride here offers an unforgettable, up-close view. Near Khajuraho, Raneh Falls cuts through a striking basalt and granite canyon, often likened to a miniature Grand Canyon.Closer to cities, waterfalls like Tincha near Indore—plunging 300 feet into a rocky basin—and Sultan Garh near Shivpuri provide easy, scenic escapes and natural picnic spots.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board actively promotes these monsoon destinations, integrating them into its broader portfolio of heritage, wildlife, and spiritual attractions. This reflects the state’s Responsible Tourism model, where community development and eco-conscious travel go hand in hand. For visitors, this means guided treks, eco-friendly stays, and authentic local engagement.With upgraded connectivity, improved facilities, and a focus on sustainable practices, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a year-round destination. Monsoon travelers, in particular, enjoy fewer crowds, greener landscapes, and waterfalls in full glory—making it an offbeat yet unforgettable experience.Travel tip: Always check local weather updates and accessibility before visiting, as heavy rains may restrict certain routes. Most major falls now have designated viewing points and trained local guides, ensuring safety and enhancing the experience.By showcasing its waterfalls in the monsoon, Madhya Pradesh reaffirms its image as a clean, green, and safe destination—one where nature, culture, and community converge beautifully.

Waterfalls of Rewa | Monsoon | Madhya Pradesh

