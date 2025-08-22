Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Market to Reach USD $2.45 Billion by 2029 at 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Global Market Report 2025 –Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Market In 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) instruments in recent times. The market is projected to surge from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include an escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, an expanded use in genetic and genomic exploration, an increase in public and private funding for life sciences, the rising trend of point-of-care diagnostics, and a growing demand for high-capacity testing systems.

The market size of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) instruments is predicted to experience a significant surge over the next years, increasing to $2.45 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This expected rise during the forecast period is largely influenced by factors like growing instances of infectious diseases, the emerging population's demand for personalized medicine, the expanding role of qPCR in oncology, the escalating adoption of qPCR in clinical labs, and the heightened emphasis on early detection of diseases. Predominant trends in the forecast period encompass technological progress in qPCR platforms, the incorporation of automation, advancements in microfluidics, the evolution of multiplex qPCR technologies, and cloud-based data management systems' integration.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Market?

The surge in the prevalence of infectious diseases is likely to fuel the expansion of the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) instruments market in the future. These diseases are induced by detrimental microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, which can be transmitted directly or indirectly among individuals. The rise in global travel contributes to the increase in infectious diseases as it allows for the quick transmission of pathogens across geographical barriers. Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) instruments offer an effective counter by facilitating the rapid, sensitive, and precise identification of pathogens, thereby enabling immediate diagnosis and proficient management of diseases. For example, in February 2024, GOV.UK, a UK-based government department, reported that the cases of tuberculosis (TB) in England soared from 4,380 in 2022 to 4,850 in 2023. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases is propelling the development of the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) instruments market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Industry?

Major players in the Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Eppendorf SE

• Cepheid Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Market In The Globe?

Key players in the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) instrument market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions such as the introduction of next-generation qPCR platforms. Their aim is to enhance test precision, improve workflow effectiveness, and solidify their competitive standing in the diagnostic field. A next-generation qPCR platform is an advanced molecular diagnostic system designed to provide heightened sensitivity, faster processing, more comprehensive multiplexing, and higher automation, all of which improve testing performance and accuracy. As a case in point, Roche Holding AG, a pharmaceutical firm based in Switzerland, launched the LightCycler PRO System, which is designed to offer next-generation qPCR facilities with enhanced speed, precision and automation. It ensures reliable, flexible and efficient real-time PCR results for both clinical and research purposes, with advanced multiplex capabilities, user-friendly software, and accurate temperature control for consistent outcomes. Its main advantages are quick adjustment to evolving test requirements, streamlined workflows with simplified data management, and an upgraded user interface featuring a large touchscreen and smooth system integration.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Market Report?

The quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qpcr) instruments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Reagents And Consumables, Software

2) By Instrument: 7500, Viia 7 Dx, Cobas 4800, Cfx96, Smartcycler, Genexpert, Rotor-Gene Q, Rotor-Gene Q 5plex Hrm System, Biofire Filmarray Systems, Other Instruments

3) By Application: Gene Expression, Genotyping, Pathogen Detection, Diagnostics, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharma And Biotech Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Systems: Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Portable Or Compact qPCR Devices, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems

2) By Reagents And Consumables: Master Mixes, Buffers And Enzymes, Primers

3) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Cloud-Based Analytics Platforms, Instrument Control Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Instruments, North America is identified as the leading region from the previous year. The anticipated period of growth suggests the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the most rapid pace. The report thoroughly covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

