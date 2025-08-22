The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orthopedic Market to Reach USD $56.76 Billion by 2029 at 4.7% CAGR

It will grow to $56.76 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Orthopedic Market Through 2025?

There's been significant growth in the orthopedic market size in recent times. The market is set to expand from $44.80 billion in 2024 to $47.06 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Factors attributed to this growth in the preceding years include an escalation in the elderly population, a surge in musculoskeletal disorder cases, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in sports- and accident-induced injuries, and an upsurge in the uptake of innovative orthopedic implants.

Expectations point towards a stable escalation in the orthopedic market size in the coming years, with a prediction of a worth of $56.76 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 4.8%. The augmentation in the predicted period is due to factors such as the increasing acceptance of robotic-assisted surgeries, a heightened concentration on outpatient orthopedic procedures, surging investments in the research and development of orthopedics, the growing use of bioresorbable implants and the rise in healthcare access in developing markets. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in the 3D printing for orthopedic implants, innovations in smart implant technologies, the inclusion of AI in surgical planning, breakthroughs in personalized orthopedic solutions, and improvements in regenerative medicine and orthobiologics.

Download a free sample of the orthopedic market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25858&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Orthopedic Market?

Escalating occurrences of automobile incidents are projected to fuel the expansion of the orthopedic market in the future. The phrase ""car accidents"" pertains to encounters involving one or more automobiles, which cause damage, injuries, or fatalities. The surge in car accidents is mainly attributed to increasing traffic congestion, as denser traffic conditions enhance the chances of collisions and restrict the room for secure navigation. In providing care for car accident victims, orthopedic treatments are vital in addressing injuries such as fractures, dislocations, and damage to the spine, assisting patients in regaining mobility and function. To illustrate, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, a government department based in Australia, reported in May 2023 that there were 1,194 fatalities due to road accidents in 2022, signifying an increase of 5.8% from 2022. Thus, the upward trend in car accidents is stimulating the growth of the orthopedic market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Orthopedic Industry?

Major players in the Orthopedic Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• DePuy Synthes Inc.

• Enovis Corporation

• Globus Medical Inc.

• Orthofix Medical Inc.

• DeRoyal Industries Inc.

• Breg Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Orthopedic Market In The Globe?

Prominent enterprises within the orthopedic industry are concentrating on the creation of ground-breaking products like curved intramedullary fixation systems. This innovation aims to facilitate minimally invasive therapies for intricate pelvic fractures and improve results for patients with osteoporosis. The sophisticated surgical technology behind a curved intramedullary fixation system enables stable fracture repair in anatomically curved bones, offering superior alignment, load distribution, and surgical versatility than traditional straight implants. For instance, CurvaFix, Inc., a medical device firm based in the United States, introduced the 7.5mm CurvaFix IM Implant in February 2023. This implant is a curved, smaller-diameter intramedullary tool crafted specifically for patients with small bones and complex pelvic structure. It proves particularly efficient in treating pelvic fragility fractures (FFP) prevalent in geriatric and osteoporotic individuals. The implant provides robust and stable fixation, even in dysmorphic bone corridors, and promotes post-operative mobility, often within a day.

What Segments Are Covered In The Orthopedic Market Report?

The orthopedic market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Orthopedic Implants, Orthopedic Instruments, Braces And Supports, Orthopedic Devices

2) By Procedure Type: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery

3) By Material: Metal, Polymers, Ceramics, Composites

4) By Application Type: Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices, Spine Orthopedic Devices, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices, Dental Orthopedic Devices, Sports Injuries, Extremities, Trauma(SET) Orthopedic Devices

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Orthopedic Implants: Joint Replacement Implants, Spinal Implants, Trauma Implants, Dental Implants, Bone Cement

2) By Orthopedic Instruments: Power Tools, Cutting Instruments, Graspers and Holders, Retractors, Measurement Instruments

3) By Braces And Supports: Knee Braces, Ankle Braces, Back Supports, Elbow and Wrist Braces, Neck Braces

4) By Orthopedic Devices: External Fixators, Bone Growth Stimulators, Traction Devices, Orthotic Devices, Walking Aids

View the full orthopedic market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Orthopedic Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the orthopedic global market. Looking forward to 2025, the market report anticipates its growth. The geographical areas examined in this report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Orthopedic Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-biomaterials-global-market-report

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-prosthetics-global-market-report

Orthopedic Support Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-support-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.