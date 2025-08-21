Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Acknowledges Receipt of U.S. Army Letter on Military Land Leases in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced today that his office has received an official letter from the U.S. Secretary of the Army, Dan. P. Driscoll, outlining the Army’s intent to reach a new framework on military land leases in Hawaiʻi by the end of this year.

The letter underscores the Army’s position that continued access to training lands in Hawaiʻi is critical to national security and reflects a commitment to continue discussions with the state. As the gateway to the Indo-Pacific, Hawaiʻi plays a pivotal role in supporting the Army’s mission to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Army has signaled its intent to work toward outlining general terms of a framework agreement by the end of this year, versus the previously stated 60-day timeline.

The concept of a land exchange has been raised as one possible option, but no specific parcels have been identified and no official conversations on parcels have occurred to date between Governor Green and Secretary Driscoll. Any such proposal may be subject to state and federal review, as well as evaluation by stakeholders before moving forward. By law, the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) hold statutory authority over state lands, while the Governor’s office plays a facilitating role. Any formal exchange would ultimately require BLNR action and compliance with state law.

“The original lease for the Pōhakuloa Training Area was signed in 1964 for just $1 and it expires in 2029. Federal leaders have stated there are national security considerations at stake and they’ve made clear they could act through eminent domain, which would take the land without giving Hawaiʻi anything in return,” said Governor Green. “We in Hawai‘i know the best path is always through collaboration which acknowledges our values.”

“That’s why I’m insisting on a fair deal, for example, the return of lands like Mākua Valley, cleanup of contaminated training areas, protection of our water and a commitment to build thousands of new homes to relieve pressure on our housing market,” said Governor Green. “I’m also pushing for lands that can be transferred to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, so more Native Hawaiian families have the opportunity of homeownership. And I want the military to invest in renewable energy and safer infrastructure to lower costs for our people.”

“While some may say we are being too accommodating, the truth is this path ensures that Hawaiʻi’s people and values come first,” Governor Green said. “By negotiating firmly and fairly, we can secure real benefits for our future while maintaining national security.”

The Governor’s office will continue discussions with federal leaders and keep the public informed as negotiations progress.

At the end of this month, the state will launch a new public website to provide transparency throughout this process. The site will include formal documents received from the Army, background on the leases and updates as discussions progress.

The Office of the Governor will provide further updates, including the state’s formal response to the Army, in the weeks ahead.

Here is a link to the U.S. Army Pacific website that also has the Secretary’s letter.