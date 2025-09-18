DOH NEWS RELEASE: WEST COAST HEALTH ALLIANCE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR 2025–2026 RESPIRATORY VIRUS SEASON

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

WEST COAST HEALTH ALLIANCE RECOMMENDATIONS

FOR 2025–2026 RESPIRATORY VIRUS SEASON

September 17, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is issuing immunization recommendations for the 2025–2026 respiratory virus season, as part of the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA). The recommendations provide evidence-based guidance for protecting against COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“Vaccines remain our best protection against serious illness from respiratory viruses,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth S. Fink. “Seasonal immunization also is a critical public health tool to reduce community transmission and strain on the health care system.

These recommendations were developed collaboratively with trusted partners. They are informed by the most current guidance from national medical organizations and are grounded in strong scientific consensus.”

The guidance highlights groups at highest risk for complications, including young children, older adults, people who are pregnant and individuals living in congregate settings. However, vaccination is recommended for anyone who desires protection.

DOH strongly encourages health insurers to continue coverage of these life-saving immunizations at no cost to patients and commends insurers who already provide this protection.

Detailed recommendations are available on DOH’s Respiratory Virus , COVID-19 and Immunization Branch websites.

WCHA IMMUNIZATION RECOMMENDATIONS

1. COVID-19 vaccine is available for persons 6 months and older.

2. Protect infants with either prenatal RSV vaccine or infant dose of nirsevimab or clesrovimab.

