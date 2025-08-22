Bamboo by Mani and K Interior Design Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Bamboo

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Mani and K Interior Design 's residential house project, Bamboo, as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design quality and innovation demonstrated by Mani and K Interior Design in their creation of Bamboo, solidifying their position as a noteworthy contributor to the interior design industry.The Iron A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify excellence in spatial optimization, material selection, functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. Bamboo by Mani and K Interior Design stands out for its harmonious fusion of natural elements, meticulous attention to detail, and human-centric approach, creating a calming and restorative living environment. This recognition underscores the relevance and value of Mani and K Interior Design's work in addressing the evolving needs and preferences of modern residential spaces.Bamboo showcases a masterful interplay of natural materials, including wood, stone, and the titular bamboo, to create a serene and cohesive interior. The design incorporates large windows and transparent glass to seamlessly blend the indoors with the outdoors, fostering a sense of connection with nature. The carefully considered layout, with its flowing curves and linear elements, enhances the perception of spaciousness while providing distinct functional zones. The result is a residence that exudes warmth, tranquility, and timeless elegance.This award serves as a testament to Mani and K Interior Design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design while prioritizing the well-being of the occupants. The recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to inspire the team to continue their pursuit of design excellence, exploring innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for their clients. As Bamboo gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence trends and best practices within the interior design community.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mani and K Interior DesignMani and K Interior Design is a Hong Kong-based company specializing in comprehensive interior design services for residential, commercial, and office spaces. With a focus on interpreting the perfect fusion of space and design aesthetics, the company offers unique solutions tailored to client needs and preferences. Mani and K Interior Design's professional team and extensive experience enable them to deliver exceptional results, including renovation projects and custom furniture.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this recognition demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges designs that address real-world challenges, improve quality of life, and foster positive change through thoughtful and skilled design practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in interior design. With a diverse range of participants, including leading design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the interior design industry. By participating in this juried competition, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their design excellence and contribute to the development of innovative and impactful interior spaces. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design.

