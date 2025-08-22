Metal Biocides Market Forecast Highlights Strategic Growth Opportunities

Metal Biocides Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study, the global metal biocides market was valued at $3.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Key Growth Drivers:- Infrastructure expansion in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India.- Widespread use in cosmetics and personal care formulations.- Rising hygiene awareness boosting demand across healthcare and food sectors.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17110 However, the market faces challenges due to the availability of substitutes such as chelating agents, phenols, isothiazolinones, and alcohols. On the other hand, increasing packaged food consumption driven by higher purchasing power and fast-paced lifestyles is creating new growth opportunities, as metal biocides play a vital role in food safety and preservation.Segment InsightsBy Type:- Silver accounted for nearly 50% of market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain leadership, driven by rising demand for antimicrobial paints in modern construction.- Copper is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% due to its increasing use in water treatment for potable water safety.By Application:- Paints & Coatings dominated with over one-third share in 2021, supported by growth in construction where biocides prevent bacterial and fungal growth.- Medical is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.4%, fueled by the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), including MRSA, which has accelerated demand for sanitization products.Regional Outlook- Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2021, contributing nearly 40% of total revenue.- The region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% through 2031, driven by the rapid expansion of China’s paints & coatings sector and increasing demand for efficient disinfectants and preservatives.- Other regions covered include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Players:- Pilot Chemical Corp.- KLK OLEO- Azelis- OTTO CHEMIE PVT. LTD.- Dadia Chemical Industries- Samrat Industries- Troy Corporation- Siddharth Chemicals- BASF SE- Evonik Industries AG𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-biocides-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

