Busch Group Expands US Footprint with Nearly 60,000 sqft. Service Center in Tempe, Arizona

Busch Group USA’s newest facility in Tempe, Arizona – a state-of-the-art service center designed to expand capabilities, enhance customer support, and strengthen the company’s national presence. Source: Busch Group USA

Busch Vacuum Solutions, part of the Busch Group, is proud to announce the development of its newest U.S. facility: the Arizona Service Center located in Tempe.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This strategic expansion underscores Busch’s continued investment in innovation, customer service, and regional growth across North America. The state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in October 2025.

The new Tempe facility will serve as a key regional hub specializing in the repair, service, and overhaul of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, and overpressure equipment including turbo molecular pumps, leak detectors, valves and accessories etc. - supporting all major brands. This expanded capability brings greater flexibility, technical expertise, and responsiveness to customers across the semiconductor, industrial, medical, and environmental sectors. Designed to meet the growing demands of the region, the Tempe Service Center will provide faster turnaround times, expert support, and more efficient service delivery tailored to the unique operational needs of customers not just in the Southwest but across the US.

"This investment represents more than just added square footage. It’s about proximity, partnership, and performance," said Turgay Ozan, President & CEO, Busch Group USA. "With the launch of our Tempe location, we’re better positioned to deliver unmatched value to customers who rely on advanced vacuum technologies in high-performance environments."

“We’re excited to welcome Busch Vacuum Solutions, a global leader in advanced manufacturing, to Tempe. Their decision to invest here speaks to the strength of Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem, diversity of thriving industries located here, and the spirit of innovation that defines our community. The new Tempe Service Center will create skilled employment opportunities, strengthen business partnerships, and keep Tempe at the forefront of high-tech growth and excellence. We are grateful to Busch Group for selecting Tempe as the location for its Southwest service hub and look forward to supporting their continued success.” said Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe, AZ.

With more than 8,000 employees globally and over 1,200 in the United States, Busch continues to expand its network of facilities to support mission-critical operations across a diverse range of industries. In addition to semiconductor and industrial markets, Busch's vacuum technology supports automotive, food and beverage, packaging, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and large-scale distribution. These capabilities enable more localized production and increase operational resilience across essential supply chains.

The new Tempe facility reinforces the Busch Group’s ongoing mission to drive industry forward through cutting-edge vacuum solutions and service excellence.

Busch Group Expands US Footprint with Nearly 60,000 sqft. Service Center in Tempe, Arizona

About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

Busch Group

