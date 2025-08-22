Busch Group Expands US Footprint with Nearly 60,000 sqft. Service Center in Tempe, Arizona

Busch Group USA’s newest facility in Tempe, Arizona – a state-of-the-art service center designed to expand capabilities, enhance customer support, and strengthen the company’s national presence. Source: Busch Group USA

Busch Vacuum Solutions, part of the Busch Group, is proud to announce the development of its newest U.S. facility: the Arizona Service Center located in Tempe.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This strategic expansion underscores Busch’s continued investment in innovation, customer service, and regional growth across North America. The state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in October 2025.

The new Tempe facility will serve as a key regional hub specializing in the repair, service, and overhaul of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, and overpressure equipment including turbo molecular pumps, leak detectors, valves and accessories etc. - supporting all major brands. This expanded capability brings greater flexibility, technical expertise, and responsiveness to customers across the semiconductor, industrial, medical, and environmental sectors. Designed to meet the growing demands of the region, the Tempe Service Center will provide faster turnaround times, expert support, and more efficient service delivery tailored to the unique operational needs of customers not just in the Southwest but across the US.

"This investment represents more than just added square footage. It’s about proximity, partnership, and performance," said Turgay Ozan, President & CEO, Busch Group USA. "With the launch of our Tempe location, we’re better positioned to deliver unmatched value to customers who rely on advanced vacuum technologies in high-performance environments."

“We’re excited to welcome Busch Vacuum Solutions, a global leader in advanced manufacturing, to Tempe. Their decision to invest here speaks to the strength of Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem, diversity of thriving industries located here, and the spirit of innovation that defines our community. The new Tempe Service Center will create skilled employment opportunities, strengthen business partnerships, and keep Tempe at the forefront of high-tech growth and excellence. We are grateful to Busch Group for selecting Tempe as the location for its Southwest service hub and look forward to supporting their continued success.” said Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe, AZ.

With more than 8,000 employees globally and over 1,200 in the United States, Busch continues to expand its network of facilities to support mission-critical operations across a diverse range of industries. In addition to semiconductor and industrial markets, Busch's vacuum technology supports automotive, food and beverage, packaging, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and large-scale distribution. These capabilities enable more localized production and increase operational resilience across essential supply chains.

The new Tempe facility reinforces the Busch Group’s ongoing mission to drive industry forward through cutting-edge vacuum solutions and service excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.