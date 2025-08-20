Sweden allocates SEK 9 million to Egyptian Red Crescent operations in Gaza

SWEDEN, August 20 - The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be catastrophic. In light of this, the Government has decided to allocate funds to the Egyptian Red Crescent’s work for Gaza. Sweden’s support is aimed at operations related to medical evacuations from Gaza and to logistics support in getting humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

“The suffering among the civilian population in Gaza cannot be described in words. The Government is doing our absolute utmost to put pressure on Israel to safeguard access for humanitarian actors. At the same time, we must continue to contribute where there are conditions to help alleviate urgent needs. To assist with the challenging medical care situation Sweden has, among other things, donated requested medical supplies to Egypt, which is receiving patients from Gaza. We have expanded support to efforts providing life-saving maternity care, maternal health care and care of newborn babies. Now we are choosing to provide additional support, focusing on medical evacuations and logistical solutions through the Egyptian Red Crescent,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa. The support will include humanitarian supplies and basic medical care for patients and accompanying families who have crossed the border into Egypt. In addition, the support aims to strengthen the organisation’s efforts within logistics for importing humanitarian supplies to Gaza. These efforts include crucial parts of the logistical infrastructure such as stockpiling and delivery optimisation, which are essential to ensuring that humanitarian supplies reach the afflicted civilian population quickly and efficiently. The support is channelled via Sweden’s core support to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

