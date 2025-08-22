IRS asks for public input on free tax filing options to inform congressional report

IR-2025-85, Aug. 21, 2025

WASHINGTON – The IRS invites the public to participate in an anonymous feedback survey on tax preparation and filing options, which will run through Sept. 2, 2025.

The survey is being conducted as part of the Department of Treasury and the IRS’s efforts to fulfill a reporting requirement to Congress under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. The law directs Treasury to deliver a report to Congress by Oct. 2, 2025, on several key issues related to free tax filing options for the public.

Treasury and the IRS encourage taxpayers to share their perspectives and help inform this important congressional report.

To participate, visit the Free Online Tax Preparation Feedback Survey or the IRS.gov landing page. Participation is anonymous.