Veldan Launches Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Management and ICO Platform in North America

The Veldan platform connects to global liquidity pools to facilitate trading for institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The Veldan platform connects to global liquidity pools to facilitate trading for institutional and high-net-worth clients.” — Veldan Pro

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veldan, a provider of digital asset services, has entered the North American market with a new platform for digital asset management and initial coin offerings (ICOs). Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Veldan offers services tailored for institutional clients and project developers in compliance with regulatory standards.

Liquidity Support for Institutional Clients

The Veldan platform connects to global liquidity pools to facilitate trading for institutional and high-net-worth clients. Its transaction matching engine processes trades at market-competitive prices. Through partnerships with international financial entities, the platform supports efficient trade execution for asset allocation.

ICO Services for Project Developers

Veldan provides a range of services for ICOs, including project incubation, smart contract issuance, and promotional support. A risk management team reviews projects to assess quality and investor protections. The platform enables project developers to access global capital markets.

Security and Compliance Measures

Veldan complies with regulatory requirements, including FinCEN’s MSB registration and adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards. The platform uses multi-layer encryption, distributed ledger technology, and a combination of cold and hot wallet storage for asset security. Real-time monitoring and auditing processes support operational compliance.

Platform Accessibility and User Support

The platform is accessible via mobile and web interfaces, designed for straightforward navigation. Veldan provides 24/7 multilingual customer support and account management services to assist users globally. Educational materials, such as guides and webinars, are available to support users in managing digital assets.

Technical Features

Veldan’s platform incorporates distributed ledger technology, encryption protocols, and automated smart contract systems to process transactions. Its matching engine and risk management system handle trade execution and risk monitoring, aiming to maintain platform efficiency and security.

Industry Collaboration

Veldan works with financial institutions, blockchain projects, and technology providers to develop its digital asset ecosystem. An open API enables third-party integration, allowing developers to build services on the platform. Veldan participates in industry discussions to align with regulatory and market standards.

Statement from Veldan

Veldan’s CEO stated:

“The platform is designed to provide institutional clients and project developers with tools for digital asset management and ICO participation, in compliance with regulatory frameworks. We aim to support a transparent and structured market environment.”

About Veldan

Veldan offers digital asset management, liquidity services, and ICO support for institutional clients and project developers. The company uses blockchain technology and complies with regulatory standards to provide services for project incubation, asset issuance, trade execution, and risk management.

Contact Information

Website: https://view.veldan-pro.com

Email: support@veldannow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.