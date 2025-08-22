Live2Lead Cleveland 2025 Returns for Its Fifth Year on October 9

Kelly Price - Emcee and Chairman of the Board

Changing Lives Foundation is proud to present Live2Lead Cleveland 2025, returning for its fifth year as a full-day leadership and personal growth experience.

We’re excited to be in the room—talking honestly about leading when life catches you off guard and how to move forward with courage.” — Len Houser & Sara Carnes, Hosts, Start Your Day Positive Podcast” — Len Houser

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live2Lead Cleveland 2025 Returns for Its Fifth Year on October 9Changing Lives Foundation is proud to present Live2Lead Cleveland 2025, returning for its fifth year as a full-day leadership and personal growth experience on Thursday, October 9, 2025 (8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.) at Grace Church, 7393 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130.This year’s program features a powerful Maxwell Leadership simulcast lineup alongside in-person guests, delivering practical insights, connection, and momentum for leaders and teams.2025 Featured Speakers (Simulcast)• John C. Maxwell — #1 New York Times bestselling author and leadership expert• Jesse Cole — Founder/Owner, Savannah Bananas; author of Fans First• Tiffani Bova — Growth strategist; author of Growth IQ• Anthony Trucks — Former NFL athlete; identity shift expert• Craig Groeschel — Leadership podcast host; founding pastor, Life.ChurchIn-Person Segment• Len Houser & Sara Carnes — Former 95.5 The Fish morning hosts; co-hosts of the Start Your Day Positive podcast — live on stage in a fireside-style conversation on resilience, reinvention, and leading when life catches you off guard.Why Attend• Learn from recognized leadership voices with practical, ready-to-use insights• Be inspired by Len & Sara in person and connect with other growth-minded leaders• Level up personally and professionally—a full-day experience for individuals and teams.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, October 9, 2025Time: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.Location: Grace Church, 7393 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130Tickets: www.live2leadcle.com Community Impact: 100% of net proceeds from this event benefit Changing Lives Foundation and directly fund assistance for people in catastrophic need.Sponsors Who Make It PossibleWe’re grateful for the support of our sponsors:• Advanced Dealer Solutions• Reset Medical and Wellness Center• StoneEagle• Start Your Day Positive Podcast• On Mission Resources• Mimi MagazineA limited number of sponsorships remain. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Tammy Thompson at 224-258-0859 or inquiries@changinglivesfound.org.About Live2Lead ClevelandHosted by Changing Lives Foundation, Live2Lead Cleveland equips leaders and amplifies impact. Event proceeds fund one-time financial grants for people facing catastrophic need.Media Contact:Tammy Thompson, Changing Lives Foundation224-258-0859 | inquiries@changinglivesfound.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.