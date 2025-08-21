New housing targets will bring thousands more homes

CANADA, August 21 - The Province has set new housing targets for a fourth group of municipalities, bringing thousands of new homes to communities throughout B.C.

Announced in May 2025, the fourth group of communities is part of the Province’s expanded housing-targets program to address high demand in growing communities and to continue to deliver the homes people need throughout the province.

Effective Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, the following are the five-year targets for each municipality, which are set following consultation and reflect 75% of their estimated housing need:

Burnaby - 10,240

Coquitlam - 6,481

Courtenay - 1,334

Township of Langley - 6,596

Langford - 2,993

Penticton - 908

Pitt Meadows - 727

Richmond - 6,753

Squamish - 1,069

Vernon - 1,829

With a total of 38,930 homes, the fourth group of communities is set to boost housing supply over the next five years. To support the targets, the Province gave each of the municipalities a set of guidelines that recommend the number of housing units by size, including how many should be rentals or owned and how many should be below-market rental units and rental units with on-site supports. More than 14,000 of these homes are below-market rentals.

Many of these communities are already leaders in building more homes. Municipalities such as Burnaby, Langford and Penticton have already taken proactive steps, such as refining local policies and forging strong partnerships, to better meet the housing needs of their residents.

The Province will use data from the housing-targets program to work with the federal government on infrastructure and amenity investments and ensure B.C. communities doing their part to tackle the housing crisis are recognized and supported at the federal level.

The targets are part of the Province’s strategy under the Housing Supply Act, which aims to increase the supply, availability and affordability of housing in areas with the greatest needs. The goal is to help communities address projected population growth and local housing demand, so more people can find homes that fit their needs and budgets. So far, more than 16,000 new homes have been built in the first 30 communities selected for housing targets.

The housing-targets program is part of the Province’s Homes for People action plan to deliver more homes in B.C., building on its historic $19-billion housing investment. Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,250 homes delivered or underway throughout B.C.

