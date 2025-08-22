RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH JULY 2025)

OAH Posted on Aug 21, 2025 in News Releases

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

DENISE P. BALANAY

SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through June 2025)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 21, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of July 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

ACTIVITY DESKS PROGRAM

Respondent: Rise! Enterprise Limited Liability Company dba Ohana Fun! Hawaii (Maui)

Case Number: ADP 2022-9-L

Sanction: Satisfy $110,993.20 Default Judgment under 2CCV-22-0000272

Effective Date: 7-14-25

RICO alleges that Respondent entered into a contract to sell Complainants’ activities, Respondent was required to maintain a Client Trust Account and to place payments under the contract into the account, Respondent was paid for activities booked for Complainants and did not pay Complainants upon receipt of invoices, Respondent made withdrawals from the Client Trust Account to pay company and personal expenses, on March 1, 2023, Complainants obtained a Default Judgment against Respondent, and that Respondent did not timely report the judgment to the Program, in potential violation of HRS §§ 468M-3(4), 468M-4, 436B-16(a) and 436B-19(8). (Director approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY

Respondent: De’ Rest Thai Massage, LLC

Case Number: MAS 2025-30-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-1-25

RICO alleges that Respondent permitted a person without a massage therapist’s license or permit to act as a massage therapist, in potential violation of HRS § 452-24(a)(1) and HAR § 16-84-11(b). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Respondent: Candice M. Denham

Case Number: VET 2024-24-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine, restriction and limitation on license

Effective Date: 6-4-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Nevada and failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 471-10(b)(11) and 471-10(b)(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Celina M. Hatt

Case Number: VET 2024-20-L

Sanction: $10,000 fine, comply with California Order

Effective Date: 6-4-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of California on August 2, 2019, Respondent failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, and that Respondent was also disciplined by the state of California on July 15, 2024, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6), 436B-19(13), 471-10(b)(1), 471-10(b)(8), and 471-10(b)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Alycia Beth Eisenstein

Case Number: VET 2024-23-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 5-8-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Wisconsin and failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 471-10(b)(8) and 471-10(b)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

SOCIAL WORKER LICENSING PROGRAM

Respondent: Kurt J. Schweitzer

Case Number: RSW 2024-9-L

Sanction: $750 fine, 45 continuing education (CE) credit hours

Effective Date: 7-18-25

RICO alleges that Respondent submitted a renewal application certifying Respondent met the CE requirements as required in HRS § 467E-11, that Respondent was issued a notice by the Program requesting proof of completion of the minimum 45 credit hours of CE courses, Respondent was unable to provide proof of completion of the 45 CE credit hours, in potential violation of HRS §§ 467E-12(a)(1), 467E-12(a)(14), and 467E-12(a)(15). (Director approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: M & J Wilkow Properties, LLC

Case Number: REC 2023-284-L

Sanction: $10,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that Respondent utilized unlicensed contractors, Kalei Villanueva and K V Plumbing, LLC, to perform plumbing work requiring licenses at the Parker Ranch Shopping Center from January 2023 – June 2023, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Marc R. Wilkow

Case Number: REC 2023-284-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that Respondent utilized unlicensed contractors, Kalei Villanueva and K V Plumbing, LLC, to perform plumbing work requiring licenses at the Parker Ranch Shopping Center from January 2023 – June 2023, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Shelley M. Morisaki

Case Number: REC 2023-284-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that Respondent utilized unlicensed contractors, Kalei Villanueva and K V Plumbing, LLC, to perform plumbing work requiring licenses at the Parker Ranch Shopping Center from January 2023 – June 2023, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Colene J. De Mello (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: REC 2023-284-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that Respondent utilized unlicensed contractors, Kalei Villanueva and K V Plumbing, LLC, to perform plumbing work requiring licenses at the Parker Ranch Shopping Center from January 2023 – June 2023, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Maui Life Construction, LLC dba Maui Windows and Doors, and Andrew L. Keenan

Case Number: CLB 2024-206-L Sanction: $7,626 restitution

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that it received a complaint that Complainant paid Respondents a $7,625.83 deposit to install sliding doors and that Respondents closed business and did no work on the project, that Respondents fraudulently cashed a deposit check knowing that its business was closing, failed to complete any work on the project or return or refund Complainants money, and failed to register the trade name Maui Windows and Doors with the Board, in potential violation of HRS § 444-17(1) and HAR § 16-77-8(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Maui Life Construction, LLC dba Maui Windows and Doors, and Andrew L. Keenan

Case Number: CLB 2024-313-L Sanction: $7,026 restitution

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that it received a complaint that Complainant paid Respondents a $7,025.00 deposit to install windows and a sliding door, that Respondents fraudulently cashed the deposit check knowing that its business was closing, failed to complete any work on the project or return or refund Complainants money, and failed to register the trade name Maui Windows and Doors with the Board, in potential violation of HRS § 444-17(1) and HAR § 16-77-8(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Vanguard Builders, Inc. and Jeffrey B. Hemingway

Case Number: CLB 2024-146-L Sanction: $4,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-25-25

RICO alleges that it received a complaint about a contract to construct a new residence, and that the contract failed to include the required notice of contractor’s right to resolve alleged construction defects prior to commencing litigation, and failed to provide identification of and the percentages of subcontracted work, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-25 and 444-25.5(b)(2), and HAR § 16-77-80(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional's license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]