Caribbean Tourism Organization to Showcase Sustainable Tourism Leadership at CARIFESTA XV

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will spotlight its leadership in sustainable tourism at CARIFESTA XV, the Caribbean Festival of the Arts, scheduled for August 22–31, 2025, in Barbados.Working alongside the Local Organizing Committee and CARICOM, CTO will exhibit in the Sustainability Pavilion at the Grand Market in Waterford near the Botanical Gardens. The interactive booth will highlight the organization’s mission of advancing sustainable tourism development across the region, with displays on environmental initiatives, training programs, and green tourism practices.A Sustainability Corner will showcase CTO’s regional commitment to resilience and environmental stewardship, while visitors will also learn about upcoming CTO events, including the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Barbados in September and the Tourism Human Resources Conference in the British Virgin Islands in October. In addition, a general information area will provide resources on research, tourism development, and other priority programs.As part of its contribution to the festival’s dialogue, CTO will also participate in a panel discussion on sustainability and cultural integration. Narendra Ramgulam, the organization’s Deputy Director for Sustainable Tourism, will represent CTO, emphasizing the importance of linking culture, tourism and sustainable development. “Through this pavilion and our participation in dialogue, CTO is underscoring the importance of embedding resilience and environmental stewardship into our tourism sector,” he said.CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper described the initiative as an opportunity for the region to present a unified message: “The Sustainability Pavilion allows us to tell the Caribbean’s story of resilience, innovation and leadership in sustainable tourism. Our presence at CARIFESTA demonstrates our commitment to advancing tourism that not only drives economic growth but also safeguards our cultural and environmental heritage.”By participating in CARIFESTA XV, CTO reinforces its role as a regional leader committed to promoting sustainable and regenerative tourism through innovation, collaboration and education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.