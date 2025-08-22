Notice of Request for Water Quality Data Collected in the District

DOEE is requesting data from water quality monitoring programs or projects, special water quality studies performed by universities and community groups, and all data related to water quality for waters including wadeable streams, within the boundaries of the District of Columbia that meet the following criteria:

Collected for the period from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025, and Accompanied by a copy of the quality assurance project plan (QAPP) implemented to collect the data.

Data received by September 19, 2025, will be considered as DOEE prepares the District of Columbia’s 2026 303(d) list. The federal Clean Water Act requires the Government of the District of Columbia to assess the city's waters and publish a 303(d) list biennially of those waters not attaining established water quality standards. Waterbodies listed as impaired may require the development of total maximum daily loads (TMDLs).

Please submit your data electronically to DOEE at [email protected] or in hard copy to the following address:

DOEE Water Quality Division

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

ATTN: 2026 303(d) List

Please share this request with other parties that may have relevant water quality data.

DOEE appreciates your help to improve water quality in the District of Columbia. For more information about the District’s TMDLs, 303(d) list, and Integrated Report for water quality,

please see TMDL Documents.