'It is Better to March in Circles than to Not March at All' by Thomas J. Beener

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his debut memoir, It is Better to March in Circles than to Not March at All , Thomas J. Beener unveils an unforgettable story of family secrets, loyalty, and the dark underworld of organized crime. Drawing from his own life experiences, Beener recounts a gripping tale that takes readers into the heart of the mob world, showcasing his father’s involvement with powerful figures, dangerous situations, and the consequences of living in the shadows.What would you do if you could get away with murder? That’s the question central to Beener's remarkable narrative, where family loyalty and moral dilemmas collide. Beener's father, a decorated chief of police in Waterloo, Iowa, had deep ties to the mob, including a friendship with a rising mobster who eventually became the chairman of the "Board" an elusive and dangerous organization. As Beener tells it, he was thrust into the heart of this world, managing millions of dollars on behalf of the Board, and even faced his own moral crossroads when a dispute with his father-in-law led him to consider the unthinkable.Through his candid storytelling, Beener opens up about the complexities of his relationship with his father, a man who balanced a respectable police career with dangerous associations and impossible choices. With every page, the book reveals the harsh realities of family ties, loyalty, and the ultimate cost of secrets.Why This Book Was Written:“I had all these stories in my head and knew I had to get them out. The book was never planned, but the events I lived through were too significant to keep hidden. This story is about the hard truths of family and what happens when loyalty is tested by impossible situations.”Beener’s Message to the Readers:In It is Better to March in Circles than to Not March at All, Beener urges readers to reflect on their own choices and confront the complexity of family relationships. With a bold message of reflection and personal accountability, this memoir is more than just a recount of mob stories, it’s an exploration of the fine line between right and wrong, loyalty and betrayal, and how our actions reverberate through the years.The book is filled with unforgettable anecdotes, from dramatic showdowns and near-death experiences to moral lessons learned the hard way. Questions that one might want to ponder : If you were faced with the same situation I was, what would you do, especially knowing you were on borrowed time?And secondly, if you had the chance to follow through on what you promised, would you take it?Whether you're fascinated by true crime, family dynamics, or moral dilemmas, this book will leave you questioning: What would you do if you could get away with murder?

