Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces New Content on Insurance Coverage and Breast Reductions

Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce new content on how breast reduction may be covered by PPO insurance.

Excessively large breasts can cause health issues such as back pain, uncomfortable rashes, and even trouble breathing.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a leading plastic surgery practice serving Los Angeles and surrounding areas, is proud to announce new content focused on breast reduction and insurance issues, particularly those related to PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) plans. Women who suffer from uncomfortably large breasts may want to seek help, including surgery. The issue, however, is often insurance coverage, as not all insurance plans cover the procedure. An examination by a physician may be necessary, and if warranted, the proper information can be conveyed to the insurance provider. In some cases, especially when quality PPO insurance is available, the procedure may be fully or partially covered by insurance."Excessively large breasts can cause health issues such as back pain, uncomfortable rashes, and even trouble breathing," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "Breast reduction surgery can alleviate these issues and, in many cases, PPO insurance may cover costs fully or partially. Interested women are encouraged to reach out to our office for an evaluation, including an assessment of costs."Interested persons can review the new content at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ . After reading the new content and establishing that she has an issue, the first step may be for a woman to consult a surgeon for a comprehensive assessment; the second step may be to discuss with the office how insurance may potentially cover the procedure. Problems associated with overly large breasts can include: neck pain, shoulder pain, and back pain. Large breasts can cause chafing and heat rashes, with the results leading to skin infections. Other symptoms that can be related include shortness of breath and chronic headaches. The clinic team at Ourian Plastic Surgery can speak to women seeking breast reductions and review insurance coverage options.Women concerned about the cost of a breast reduction can only find out if they work with an established practice to learn whether they qualify and if their PPO insurance covers it.MEN AND BREAST ISSUESDr. Ariel Ourian helps not only women but also men achieve a healthier, more balanced physique via plastic surgery. Men may experience a genetic disorder called gynecomastia https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/gynecomastia/ ). The disorder presents as extra breast tissue on the chest, giving a more female appearance. If a man desires a surgical solution, the clinic can schedule surgery to remove the extra tissue and sculpt the chest area into a more masculine appearance. Unfortunately, however, gynecomastia is not generally covered by insurance. Nonetheless, interested men are encouraged to visit the website to browse the informational content and reach out for a consultation.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

